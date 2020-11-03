UNIST Students Launch COVID-19 Tracking Map for Ulsan Region

A group of students at UNIST has recently created a map to help track the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ulsan region.

The map not only tracks the spread of the outbreak using open data, but also provides necessary information citizens need, including real-time travel routes of confirmed cases, up-to-date information about face mask availability, and clinic locations. For more information about the map, click here.

The group who created this tracking map consists of Jiwan Kim (School of Design and Human Engineering), Taeyoon Kim (Creative Design and Engineering), and Daeseong Jeon (School of Business Administration).

“As the COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the nation, there has been several issues associated with an error occurred while retrieving sharing information, as well as some minor differences in the scope of the information provided for each region,” says the group. “Thus, we have decided to keep people up-to-date on the spread of COVID-19 with a tracking map.”