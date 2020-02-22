UNIST Students Take Center Stage at the 2020 Samsung Humantech Paper Awards

Tweleve UNIST students have been recognized for their excellence in academic and research work at the 26th Annual Samsung Humantech Paper Awards ceremony.

This year, UNIST established itself as a leading institute in science and technology by claiming two gold awards in both fields of Energy & Environment and Mechanical Engineering. In particular, UNIST has won gold awards in the Energy & Environment category for the third year in succession, aong with one silver and two bronze awards. In sum, UNIST has won 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze, and 2 Participation Awards.

Among the many eminent individuals, TaeJung Lim (Advisor: Professor Sang Hoon Joo) in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering was presented with Gold award within the category of Mechanical Engineering. He was given the award in recognition of his latest research on the development of a novel catalyst to make the manufacture of chlorine more efficient and affordable. The newly-developed catalyst contains less amount of precious metals when compared to the existing electrochemical catalysts for chlorine generation, yet still show greater efficiency. This achievement is expected to be of great help to chlorine-related industries.

At the awards ceremony, MinHo Seong (Advisor: Professor Hoon Eui Jeong) in the School of Aerospace and Nuclear Engineering was also presented with Gold award within the category of Energy & Environment. He was given the award in recognition of his latest research on the development of highly adhesive and transparent electrodes. In recent years, flexible transparent electrodes have attracted much attention as a fundamental component for the next-generation electronic devices. However, there is little choice with present methods to establish strong, stable adhesion. Their new flexible transparent electrode has secured both adhesion and performance with the use of nature-inspired microstructures, and thus is expected to be used in various electronic devices and healthcare applications.

In addition to the Gold award, three meritorious students were bestowed the honor of being named the recipients of Silver awards. These include YongSun Lee (Advisor: Professor Jaehyouk Choi), JeMin Yu (Advisor: Professor Ji Wook Jang), and YangHa Lee (Advisor: Professor Cheol-Min Park).

Another five were bestowed with Bronze awards, which include SeHyeon Oh (Advisor: Professor Taesung Kim), Kyoung Hun Lee (Advisor: Professor Taesung Kim), Deok-Ho Roh (Advisor: Professor Tae-Hyuk Kwon), NamHyeok Kim (Advisor: Professor Youngsik Kim), and WooYeong Noh (Advisor: Professor Jae Sung Lee). Furthermore, YeJin Kim (Advisor: Professor Oh Hoon Kwon) and Dong Yeon Kim (Advisor: Professor Kwang Soo Kim) were awarded with the Participation awards.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students and their academic advisors who have achieved outstanding results in 2020 Samsung Humantech Paper Awards,” says President Yong Hoon Lee of UNIST. “I hope you will continue to carry out excellent research that will exceed the rapid pace of technological advances.”

Established in 1994, this competition recognizes an elite cadre of creative young researchers who through competition have demonstrated excellence in research. Approximately 1,500 papers are submitted each year, yet only a small percentage of papers are selected for the prestigious prize.