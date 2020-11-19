Universal Three-dimensional Crosslinker for All-photopatterned Electronics

A technology to lower the production cost of electronic devices, such as large-area OLEDs that make large TVs has been developed. Instead of expensive vacuum equipment, this technique uses a series of solution processes for the production of electronic devices.

A research team, jointly led by Professor BongSoo Kim in the School of Natural Science, Professor Jeong Ho Cho from Yonsei University, Professor Moon Sung Kang from Sogang University has succeeded in fabricating highly integrated arrays of polymer thin-film transistors and logic gates entirely via ‘all-solution processing’ technique. The key to this technique is that it uses a highly efficient crosslinking agent that does not yield degradation in the electrical properties of the host materials.

Solution processing technique refers to a fabrication method whereby the materials are dissolved in a variety of solvents, and then they can be coated by spin coating for lab-sized experiments or inkjet printing. Such technique is less expensive than vacuum equipment, yet the disadvantage is that there is the possibility for material damage. In general, the manufacturing process of electronic devices requires stacking of various electronic component layers. And this may increase the risk of material damage, especially when stacking the layers on top of each other by series of solution processing steps. Besides, the heat produced from removing solvents may induce the denaturation of the host materials, which is a major obstacle in realizing all-solution-processed electronic devices.