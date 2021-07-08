Unravelling brain pathology through fluid movement

This series of interviews introduces the five Principal Investigators (PIs) of 創成特定研究事業 (sōsei tokutei kenkyū jigyō), the university-wide interdisciplinary research promotion program to foster early- and mid-career researchers.

Kohsuke Kudo: Apart from the brain, the rest of our body has a lymphatic system that works to discharge waste elements. How does the brain excrete its waste? It has recently been discovered that the brain has a brain-specific waste excretion route called the glial lymphatic system. We believe that to further our understanding, it is necessary to look deeper into the fluid flow of this system in the brain.

If this flow is detectable, it will lead to the possibility of early diagnosis and treatment for various diseases, including Alzheimer’s dementia, which is caused by the accumulation of abnormal proteins, and incurable amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Our goal is to learn the dynamics of this fluid flow by establishing a method to track water molecules in the brain.

To observe the movement of water molecules, we injected stable isotope-labeled water into the body of a living organism. For this research, we used stable isotopes of oxygen that did not emit radiation. The stable 16O isotope is the most commonly found naturally, accounting for 99% of natural oxygen. 17O and 18O isotopes also exist, but we only used MRI-detectable 17O for our research.