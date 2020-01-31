Updated Focus On: Coronavirus experts list

Asia Research News supports Asia's research community by increasing awareness of the research and innovation that is happening in the region.

With the novel coronavirus outbreak happening now, we have prepared an abbreviated Focus On to help connect journalists with experts who are prepared to speak with international media about different aspects, including public health, virology, travel, tourism, economic impacts and spread of information.

All of the experts listed below have agreed to share their knowledge with journalists. We will continue to update the Focus on: Coronavirus list on our website as more researchers volunteer. Journalists are welcome to contact researchers directly, or contact us if you would like help finding a source.

Updated 30 January 2020

VIROLOGY & PUBLIC HEALTH

Professor Gregory Gray

Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme

Duke-NUS Medical School

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Viral respiratory diseases, zoonotic diseases, occupational infectious disease, influenza viruses, adenoviruses, enteroviruses, coronaviruses, and evaluations of new infectious disease diagnostics

Language comfortable speaking: English

Professor Dirk U. Pfeiffer

Director of the Centre for Applied One Health Research and Policy Advice (OHRP)

Department of Infectious Diseases and Public Health

City University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Professor Pfeiffer has expertise in One Health approaches, with a specific focus on epidemiological aspects of animal disease control and prevention, including zoonotic diseases such as avian influenza and bovine tuberculosis and animal diseases such as African swine fever. He is the Chow Tak Fung Chair Professor of One Health.

Language comfortable speaking: English

Read Professor Pfeiffer's blog post about seeing the current crisis in context.

Assistant Professor Danielle Anderson

Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme

Duke-NUS Medical School

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Virus/host relationship of a diverse group of medically important viruses that includes Measles virus, Mumps virus and Nipah virus. Use of novel diagnostic platforms for the identification of new infectious viruses and other clinically relevant emerging infectious diseases, such as MERS and Zika virus.

Language comfortable speaking: English

Professor Hitoshi Oshitani

Department of Virology

Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Virology, Epidemiology, Infectious Disease Control

Languages comfortable speaking: Japanese, English

Professor David Hui

Department of Medicine and Therapeutics

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Respiratory medicine

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese

Professor Wang Linfa

Programme Director

Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme

Duke-NUS Medical School

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: He is an international leader in the field of emerging zoonotic viruses and virus-host interaction, specialising in bat-borne viruses. He is a member of the WHO SARS Scientific Research Advisory Committee, and played a key role in identification of bats as the natural host of SARS-like viruses. He has recently been invited to come on board WHO International Health Regulations Committee regarding the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Mandarin

Listen to Professor Wang talk about the coronavirus on NPR.

ECONOMIC IMPACTS

Professor Terence Chong

Department of Economics

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Economic impact on China and the rest of the world

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua

Professor Maggie Hu

School of Hotel and Tourism Management and Department of Finance

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Real Estate Economics and Finance, Banking and Finance

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Putonghua

Professor Kalok Chan

Department of Finance

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Hong Kong and China financial markets

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese

Mr. Simon Lee

School of Accountancy

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Economic, Real Estate or Housing, Tourism, Investment, Hong Kong and China Stock Markets

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua

TOURISM & TRAVEL

Professor Lisa Wan

School of Hotel and Tourism Management and Department of Marketing

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Tourism, Consumer Behaviours

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua

Dr. Andrew Yuen

Department of Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Economics, Transport and air transport

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua

Professor Waiman Cheung

Department of Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Transport, Logistics, Innovation and Technology

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua

SPREAD OF INFORMATION

Dr. Allan Au

School of Journalism and Communication

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Spread of accurate and inaccurate information

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua