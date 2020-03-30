Updated Focus On: Coronavirus Pandemic experts list

Asia Research News supports Asia's research community by increasing awareness of the research and innovation that is happening in the region.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are updating our Focus On: Coronavirus resource to connect journalists with experts prepared to speak with international media. They specialize in public health, virology, economics, travel and tourism, and spread of information.
All of the experts listed below have agreed to share their knowledge with journalists. We will continue to update the Focus on: Coronavirus list on our website as more researchers volunteer. Journalists are welcome to contact researchers directly, or contact us if you would like help finding a source.
VIROLOGY & PUBLIC HEALTH
Professor Hitoshi Oshitani
Department of Virology
Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Virology, Epidemiology, Infectious Disease Control
Languages comfortable speaking: Japanese, English
In the media:
- Tokyo Olympics organizers look on anxiously as coronavirus menaces the Games - Washington Post, Jan. 31, 2020
- Commentary: Looks like containment of novel coronavirus not as effective as we had hoped - Channel News Asia, Feb. 6, 2020
- Thousands more will be infected but deaths likely low: experts - Nekkei Asian Review, Feb. 6, 2020
- China's neighbours are rushing to contain the spread of the new coronavirus - The Economist, Feb. 13, 2020
- Virologist: Tokyo Olympics probably couldn't be held now - AP, Feb. 19, 2020
- Outbreak, economic ills dim luster of Japan’s Olympic year - AP, Feb. 22, 2020
- Coronavirus infections keep mounting after cruise ship fiasco in Japan - Science, Feb. 25, 2020
Japan finds 15 clusters of coronavirus-infected people - Kyodo News, March 16, 2020
- Experts warn Japanese growing complacent of coronavirus risk - Reuters, March 24, 2020
Professor Gregory Gray
Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme
Duke-NUS Medical School
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Viral respiratory diseases, zoonotic diseases, occupational infectious disease, influenza viruses, adenoviruses, enteroviruses, coronaviruses, and evaluations of new infectious disease diagnostics
Language comfortable speaking: English
In the media:
- A mysterious virus is sickening people in China - Popular Science, Jan. 8, 2020
- Commentary: China's Coronavirus: How do we stop such deadly threats? - U.S. News & World Reports, Jan. 27, 2020
- Commentary: The Great Coronavirus Wall is Breached. Let's Now Prepare For Its Arrival - U.S. News & World Reports, Feb. 3, 2020
- How to see the next viral threat coming - The Hill, Feb. 10, 2020
- Coronavirus: why do 'recovered' patients test postive again? - South China Morning Post, March 3, 2020
- Will warm weather stop the spread of the coronavirus? - CBS News, March 5, 2020
- A dog has a 'low-level' coronavirus infection - Washington Post, March 5, 2020
- Asian Insider Podcast: Health expert Gary Gray on its rapid spread - The Straits Times, March 6, 2020
- How China's "Bat Woman" Hunted Down Viruses from SARS to the New Coronavirus - Scientific American, March 11, 2020
- Duke Global Health Institute:
- What is Coronavirus? - Jan. 24, 2020
- 7 Duke Experts Answer Most Pressing Coronavirus Questions This Week - Feb. 12, 2020
Professor Dirk U. Pfeiffer
Director of the Centre for Applied One Health Research and Policy Advice (OHRP)
Department of Infectious Diseases and Public Health
City University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Professor Pfeiffer has expertise in One Health approaches, with a specific focus on epidemiological aspects of animal disease control and prevention, including zoonotic diseases such as avian influenza and bovine tuberculosis and animal diseases such as African swine fever. He is the Chow Tak Fung Chair Professor of One Health.
Language comfortable speaking: English
In the media:
- 'Live animals are the largest source of infection': dangers of the export trade - The Gaurdian, Jan. 21, 2020
- Seeing the Wuhan crisis in context - One Health Poultry Hub, Jan. 28, 2020
- Scientists question work suggesting pangolin coronavirus link - Reuters, Feb. 7, 2020
- Commentary: China's coronavirus lockdown on cities was necessary. But there are more important lessons - Channel News Asia, Feb. 7, 2020
- Coronavirus may be spreading undetected outside of China - The Telegraph, Feb. 17, 2020
- Coronavirus Has 'Pandemic Potential' But Isn't There Yet, WHO Says - NPR, Feb. 24, 2020
- Hong Kong has contained coronavirus so far -- but at a significant cost - NPR, March, 1, 2020
- A coronavirus lesson from China: don't make patients pay for tests and treatment - South China Morning Post, March 11, 2020
- Asia braces for second wave of infections from overseas - The Telegraph, March 21, 2020
Assistant Professor Danielle Anderson
Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme
Duke-NUS Medical School
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Virus/host relationship of a diverse group of medically important viruses that includes Measles virus, Mumps virus and Nipah virus. Use of novel diagnostic platforms for the identification of new infectious viruses and other clinically relevant emerging infectious diseases, such as MERS and Zika virus.
Language comfortable speaking: English
In the media:
- FAQ: Wuhan coronavirus and its outbreak - Channel News Asia, Feb. 1, 2020
- How to beat the coronavirus? Re-creating it in Singapore, Australia is vital first step - South China Morning Post, Feb. 3, 2020
- Singapore scientists culture coronavirus from patient - Biospectrum, Feb. 4, 2020
- COVID-19 test kit developed at Duke-NUS Medical School - Yahoo! News, Feb. 25, 2020
- Scientist speaks out about coronavirus origin: exclusive - NBC Nightly News, Feb. 27, 2020
- Singapore claims first use of antibody test to track coronavirus infections - Science, Feb. 27, 2020
- Going cold on hotpot: Virus-hit China curbs communal eating - Al Jazeera, March 5, 2020
- Duke-NUS Communications:
- COVID-19 Update - March 24, 2020
Professor David Hui
Department of Medicine and Therapeutics
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Respiratory medicine
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese
In the media:
- Coronavirus tally in epicentre Wuhan may be ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ - South China Morning Post, Feb. 3, 2020
- Coronavirus: study shows half of in mainland China had no fever during hospital admission - South China Morning Post, Feb. 29, 2020
- Coronavirus: South Korea's aggressive testing gives clues to true fatality rate - South China Morning Post, March 5, 2020
- Hong Kong's coronavirus response leads to sharp drop in flu cases - Financial Times, March 5, 2020
- What We Can Learn From Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong About Handling Coronavirus - Time, March 13, 2020
- Hong Kong to quarantine arrivals from all foregin countries - Asia One, March 17, 2020
- Coronavirus: Hong Kong has flattened the curve but can it stay the course? - South China Morning Post, March 24, 2020
- Press releases:
-
CU Medicine Announces the Community Response Study Results During the Early Phase of the COVID-19 Outbreak in Hong Kong - Feb. 19, 2020
- CUHK finds coronavirus in stool samples after clearance from respiratory track - March 17, 2020
Professor Wang Linfa
Programme Director
Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme
Duke-NUS Medical School
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: He is an international leader in the field of emerging zoonotic viruses and virus-host interaction, specialising in bat-borne viruses. He is a member of the WHO SARS Scientific Research Advisory Committee, and played a key role in identification of bats as the natural host of SARS-like viruses. He has recently been invited to come on board WHO International Health Regulations Committee regarding the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Mandarin
In the media:
- Coronavirus in China Spreads by Human-To-Human Transmission - NPR, Jan. 21, 2020
- Coronavirus spreads faster than SARS, Says Professor Wang - Bloomberg, Jan. 31, 2020
- Health Check Podcast: Virologist Prof Wang Linfa offers hand hygiene tips to counter novel coronavirus threat - The Straits Times, Feb. 5, 2020
- Tracking the Coronavirus: How Crowded Asia Cities Tackled an Epedemic - New York Times, March 17, 2020
- Scientists glimpse sign of COVID-19 weakening - The Australian, March 18, 2020
- Everyone has part to play to flatten epidemic curve - The Straits Times, March 24, 2020
- Presence of a virus on surface does not necessarily mean it is infectious: Experts - The Straits Times, March 25, 2020
- Duke-NUS Communications:
- 7 Duke Experts Answer Most Pressing Coronavirus Questions This Week - Feb. 12, 2020
- What we've learned about the coronavirus - March 10, 2020
- COVID-19 Update - March 24, 2020
Tetsuo Kase, Ph.D.
Department of Public Health
Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine
Email: [email protected]
Research areas he can comment on: My field is an epidemiology of infectious disease, especially respiratory and eruptive viral infections (such as influenza and measles), and zoonoses. Another is evaluation of vaccine effectiveness/efficacy of influenza and so on.
Language: Japanese. If English, emails only.
(added March 24, 2020)
Professor Eui-Cheol Shin, M.D.
Graduate School of Medical Science and Engineering
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Virology, Immunology
Languages comfortable speaking: English and Korean
My Laboratory of Immunology and Infectious Diseases studies T cell immune responses in viral diseases and immunologic diseases. In order to understand T cell immune responses comprehensively, my lab studies not only anti-viral immune responses but also immunopathologic mechanisms in host damage. In addition, my lab tries to develop T cell vaccines and apply them in viral diseases.
(added March 27, 2020)
Professor Su Hyung Park
Graduate School of Medical Science and Engineering
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Immunology, Infectious Disease, Vaccine
Languages comfortable speaking: English and Korean
My Lab of Translational Immunology & Vaccinology studies: Protective T cell immunity against intractable disease; Detailed immunological mechanisms involved in pathogenesis and prognosis of infectious and immunologic disease; and Novel immunological biomarkers for prognosis of infectious and immunologic disesase. To this end, we are conducting sophisticated techniques in translational immunology using patients’ clinical samples. In parallel, based on multidisciplinary studies in translational and basic immunology, we focus on the development of novel T cell-based preventive and therapeutic vaccines to intractable infectious diseases.
(added March 27, 2020)
ECONOMIC IMPACTS
Janhavi Dave
International Coordinator
HomeNet South Asia
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Economic Empowerment, Informal Economy Women Workers, Home-Based Workers, South Asia, Membership-Based Organisations of Poor
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Hindi
HomeNet South Asia (HNSA) is conducting research of women home-based workers in garment supply chains. While coronavirus has impacted the entire world, women home-based workers are particularly vulnerable and have been significantly affected. HNSA is a network of 60 home-based workers’ organsiations, representing 800,000 home-based workers across South Asia. As the International Coordinator of HNSA, I can speak on the impact of coronavirus on the poor women home-based workers in South Asia.
(added March 27, 2020)
Navsharan Singh
Governance and Justice Program, Asia Regional Office, India
International Development Research Centre
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: informal sector workers, vulnerable groups, women, internally displaced people and refugees
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Hindi
I have researched and published extensively on informal sector workers, especially women workers and I understand the their precarity of work and lives. I have also been working on the vulnerability of Internally Displaced People and those affected by mass sectarian violence. COVID-19 impacts these groups very significantly and in very specific ways.
(added March 27, 2020)
Edgard Rodriguez
International Development Research Centre (IDRC) - Canada
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Social science research; think tanks; decentralization; labour markets; Myanmar
Languages comfortable speaking: English
I lead an initiative that supports policy research in Myanmar through dozen projects that work with universities and think tanks. The current COVID-19 crisis is an example of emergency policy response that will have a profound long-term effect on developing societies in Asia, especially on transitional economies such as Myanmar’s.
(added March 30, 2020)
Professor Terence Chong
Department of Economics
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Economic impact on China and the rest of the world
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua
In the media:
- Hong Kong is giving 7 million people $1,200 in cash to boost its recession-hit economy - CNN, Feb. 26. 2020
- Coronavirus threatens to fuel discontent in Hong Kong - Los Angeles Times, Feb. 28, 2020
- Hong Kong jobless rate expected to hit nine-year high - Yahoo! News, March 15, 2020
- Unemployment plagues Hong Kong as city loses freest economy crown to Singapore - The Straits Times, March 17, 2020
Professor Maggie Hu
School of Hotel and Tourism Management and Department of Finance
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Real Estate Economics and Finance, Banking and Finance
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Putonghua
In the media:
- Can coronavirus outbreak knock Hong Kong retail and office markets, the world’s priciest, off the perch? - South China Morning Post, Feb. 4, 2020
- Commentary: Hong Kong Budget gives city fighting chance of making it out of crisis - Channel News Asia, March 1, 2020
- Can Paris maintain its charm on Chinese property buyers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic? - South China Morning Post, March 17, 2020
Professor Kalok Chan
Department of Finance
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Hong Kong and China financial markets
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese
Mr. Simon Lee
School of Accountancy
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Economic, Real Estate or Housing, Tourism, Investment, Hong Kong and China Stock Markets
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua
TOURISM & TRAVEL
Professor Lisa Wan
School of Hotel and Tourism Management and Department of Marketing
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Tourism, Consumer Behaviours
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua
In the media:
- Commentary: Tourism in Asia takes a beating after Wuhan coronavirus outbreak - Channel News Asia, Feb. 3, 2020
- Flow of Chinese tourists becomes a worrying trickle for Asia - AP, Feb. 7, 2020
- Coronavirus is devestating Chinese tourism - The Atlantic, Feb. 19, 2020
Dr. Andrew Yuen
Department of Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Economics, Transport and air transport
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua
Professor Waiman Cheung
Department of Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Transport, Logistics, Innovation and Technology
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua
SPREAD OF INFORMATION
Dr. Allan Au
School of Journalism and Communication
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Email: [email protected]
Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Spread of accurate and inaccurate information
Languages comfortable speaking: English, Cantonese, Putonghua