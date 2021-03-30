Urban squirrels, how much are we disturbing you?

Human disturbance in urban environments makes some squirrels fail, but others perform better in novel problem-solving.

An urban Eurasian red squirrel and the novel food-extraction task in Tsuda Park at Obihiro (Photo: Pizza Ka Yee Chow).

Pizza Ka Yee Chow

Unlike natural environments, urban areas have artificial buildings, traffics, less greenery and, most prominently, more humans. Despite these seemingly ‘harsh’ or stressful characteristics, some wildlife like the Eurasian red squirrel have chosen to settle down in urban environments, and they thrive. Urban wildlife often show higher behavioral flexibility and increased ability to solve novel problems, and thus can exploit new resources. However, which characteristics of urban environments influence animals’ performance, and their relative importance, have remained unclear.

In a study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, a research team led by Itsuro Koizumi of Hokkaido University set out a novel food-extraction problem for wild Eurasian red squirrels in 11 urban areas in Hokkaido, Japan. This problem contains out-of-reach nuts on levers, and the successful solutions are counterintuitive: a squirrel has to push a lever if it is close to a nut, whereas it has to pull a lever if it is far away from the nut.

Dr. Pizza Ka Yee Chow of the research team (Photo: Theo Robert).

Theo Robert

Reference: 

Pizza Ka Yee Chow et al. Characteristics of urban environments and novel problem-solving performance in Eurasian red squirrels. Proceedings of the Royal Society B. March 31, 2021.
DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2020.2832

Funding information:

This project was funded by the Japan Society for Promotion of Science (JSPS; PE18011) and the Max Planck Society.