Virtual CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020 kickstarts extended engagement with healthcare community

 Digital edition with over 50 speakers drew over 1,200 members of the healthcare community for two days of live learning, networking and collaboration

 Greater international participation with 20% of attendees representing over 30 countries

 Over 200 meetings facilitated over the two-day virtual event

Singapore, 4 August 2020 – Amidst the backdrop of a pandemic that continues to evolve, over 1,200 members of the healthcare industry—itself front and centre in the battle against COVID-19—came together online for two days of the first digital edition of annual premier healthcare platform CAREhab 2020 and conference element the 6th Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020.

Co-organised by SingEx Exhibitions and the Society for Rehabilitation Medicine (Singapore), the two-day live virtual event was hosted on CAREhab GO, an integrated digital platform built by SingEx and dedicated to the needs of the healthcare community. The two live days of CAREhab 2020 featured a carefully curated programme of expert-led keynotes, conference tracks, sandbox sessions, networking and collaborative activities, as well as a virtual exhibition showcase. Registered members continue to enjoy refreshed content on the platform in addition to continued learning, conversations and connections.

Over 1,200 members of the healthcare community from over 30 countries led by Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia engaged in live content and conversations over the two days. International participants accounted for about 20% of overall attendees. 900 participants attended the in-person event in 2019.

