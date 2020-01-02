Welcome to Virtual RNA Biology Symposium 2020, 01-02 October 2020

We are excited to host our 6th annual RNA Biology Symposium jointly organized by the RNA Biology Centre of CSI Singapore (NUS), Skin Research Institute of Singapore (A*STAR), Duke-NUS Medical School, School of Biological Sciences (NTU) and Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) for the first time. We warmly invite you to this year’s virtual symposium for the exchange of ideas and recent RNA research advances, in keeping with our tradition.

RNA biology has emerged as one of the most influential areas in modern biology and translational medicine. The discovery of numerous new classes of RNAs and their function in a wide spectrum of biological processes has revolutionized molecular biology and has profound implications for clinical sciences. Key areas of current research include the identification of functions for various classes of RNAs, the elucidation of RNA biogenesis and structure, the cross-talk between RNA classes and processes, establishing the role of RNA in diseases, and the exploration of RNA-based targeted therapies. This symposium brings together internationally renowned experts in the field of RNA Biology, with the focus on the following topics:

* RNA in diseases

* RNA Platforms & Technologies, and

* RNA-based targeted diagnostics and therapies in diseases

The two-day virtual symposium encompasses a slate of keynote speakers including Samie Jaffrey (Weill Cornell Medical College, USA) and Catriona Jamieson (University of California San Diego, USA) as well as talks from Olga Anczukow, Ernesto Guccione, Nagy Habib, Rory Johnson, Liu Mofang, Thomas Priess, Daniel Tenen, Gene Yeo and many more. In addition, there will also be selected talks from the submitted abstracts, virtual selected poster session and awards for outstanding posters. The awards for the outstanding posters and talks are supported by the Singapore RNA Biology Alliance and the RNA society.

Please join us virtually in this wonderful celebration of fascinating science!

RNA Biology Symposium 2020 website information: https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/rna-biology-symposium-2020/

Dates to remember

06 July 2020 - Abstract Submission Open

06 July 2020 - Online Registration Open

03 August 2020 - Abstract Submission Closes

Mid-August 2020 - Review of Abstracts and Acceptance Notification

30 September 2020 - Online Registration Closes

01–02 October 2020 - Virtual 6th RNA Biology Symposium