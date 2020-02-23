Walking together: personal traits and first impressions affects step synchronization

Published in PLOS ONE, the study results demonstrate how people’s traits and first impression affect their nonverbal communication, i.e. synchronous walking.

In order to conduct the study, researchers divided participants into groups. In total, ten single-gender groups were formed - five female and five male. Group members took turns being paired up with other members, and they walked together along a quiet, barrier-free path. They wore voice recorders, and motion sensors disguised as GPS devices recorded their walking movements.

Researchers carried out the experiment under three conditions: a half silent walk half conversation condition where participants did not speak for half of the journey, yet conversed on the way back; a silent walk condition where participants did not converse for the entirety of the journey; and lastly, a non-walking condition where participants did not walk and sat quietly filling in a questionnaire in a classroom.

Participants had no prior knowledge of each other, and were asked to rate their impression of their partners before and after each walk using the interpersonal judgment scale (IJS). Furthermore, researchers misled participants about the true nature of the study to prevent them from intentionally synchronizing their steps.