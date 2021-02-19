Webinar Invite: The Myanmar Coup: Why Now, and What to Expect?

Date: February 23, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Platform: Zoom

Panelists:

Matthew J Walton is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto. His research and publications focus on ethnic politics and Buddhist political thought in Myanmar, including his book Buddhism, Politics and Political Thought in Myanmar (2016, Cambridge University Press).

Jacques Bertrand is Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto; Director, Masters’ Contemporary East and Southeast Asian Studies (Asian Institute, Munk School). He has conducted extensive research on the peace process in Myanmar, and is the co-author with Alexandre Pelletier and Ardeth Thawnghmung of Winning by Process: The State, Democratic Transition, and Ethnic Conflict in Myanmar (forthcoming 2021, Cornell UP).

