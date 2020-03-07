What’s on the menu for the goats and cattle?

Researchers from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) have formulated a new feedstock for goats and cattle using a local Malaysian crop called Napier grass. The grass is combined with molasses, microbes, vitamins and minerals to optimize fermentation, ultimately producing a fodder or “silage” in 21 days that can last for up to two years.
The long-lasting silage can help stabilize the feedstock supply and prices throughout the year, especially during drought and monsoon seasons when farmers often have to pay higher prices for imported feedstocks. By providing consistent nutrient levels, the silage is also expected to help improve the health of livestock.
The research team, led by Associate Professor Dr. Afzan Mat Yusof, successfully demonstrated their process and formula maintained heathy weight and production of 20 goats.
Napier grass is easily grown in Malaysia and forms the foundation of a healthy fermented food for goats and cattle. The Napier silage feedstock is comprised, by weight, of: 70% to 90 % Napier grass, 6% to 9% molasses, 8% to 10% microbial extract, 0.1% to 0.5% vitamins, and 2% to 3% minerals. The ingredients are mixed together, packed in Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) plastic bag, compressed with semi-automated vacuum technology to ensure optimum low-pH fermentation conditions. After 21 days, the mixture is ready and lasts for two years.
The research team has filed a patent for their Napier silage, which won an International Invention & Invention Awards 2019 Gold Medal at Malaysia Technology Expo 2019 and won a silver medal at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition, Malaysia (ITEX).
The researchers plan to further innovate other Napier silage products.
Napier silage before fermentation and after fermentation.