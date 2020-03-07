What’s on the menu for the goats and cattle?

Researchers from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) have formulated a new feedstock for goats and cattle using a local Malaysian crop called Napier grass. The grass is combined with molasses, microbes, vitamins and minerals to optimize fermentation, ultimately producing a fodder or “silage” in 21 days that can last for up to two years.

The long-lasting silage can help stabilize the feedstock supply and prices throughout the year, especially during drought and monsoon seasons when farmers often have to pay higher prices for imported feedstocks. By providing consistent nutrient levels, the silage is also expected to help improve the health of livestock.

The research team, led by Associate Professor Dr. Afzan Mat Yusof, successfully demonstrated their process and formula maintained heathy weight and production of 20 goats.