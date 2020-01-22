What makes you a citizen?

Featured in Asia Research News 2020 Magazine



Malaysia is a relatively young country, established in 1963 by the states of Sabah, Malaya, Sarawak and Singapore (which later became independent). Issues of citizenship are still highly contentious, particularly in the state of Sabah, which has become home to a large number of legal and illegal immigrants.

Sanen Marshall and colleagues at Universiti Malaysia Sabah argue that the Government of Malaysia’s concept of citizenship is overly legalistic, perhaps to the detriment of the descendants of people who had very close ties to Sabah: the Bajau Laut.

“The Malaysian state continues to argue for the exclusive right to bestow the ‘privilege’ of citizenship, which it claims cannot be bestowed on the basis of human rights or humanitarian grounds,” says Marshall. “This situation now adversely impacts upon the right of the Bajau Laut as a de jure stateless community to claim citizenship in Malaysia.”

The Bajau Laut, also known as sea gypsies, are a community of seafaring peoples who have historically lived on boats that roamed freely between the waters off Sabah, which now belongs to Malaysia, and the Sulu Archipelago, which now belongs to the Philippines. They are stateless, effectively rendered as illegal immigrants in Malaysia despite many of these peoples living off or on Sabah’s coast.

The Bajau Laut belong to a larger ethno-linguistic community known as the Sama Bajau, which spans both the Philippines and Sabah. According to the 2005 census in Sabah, 350,000 Sama Bajau lived in the state at the time. But it is much more difficult to pin down the numbers of people belonging to the Bajau Laut subgroup.