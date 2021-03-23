The Irrawaddy and SEA Junction have joined together to provide bi-weekly updates on the latest developments in Myanmar. Since 1 February 2021, Myanmar has been in turmoil as the Myanmar army, known as the Tatmadaw, detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint following a general election which Suu Kyi’s NLD party won by a landslide. The coup led by General Min Aung Hlaing brought an end to a decade of semi-democratic rule and returned full power to the military.

Courageously, the population has been resisting and demanding the release of the imprisoned leaders and the restoration of democratic rule. A massive civil disobedience movement has emerged and hundreds of thousands are taking to the streets in spite of the military’s use of lethal force against protesters. At least 250 people, a majority of young age, have been killed and more than 2,665 people, including journalists, have been arrested. The global community has overall condemned the coup and the military abuses, but concerted diplomatic interventions is still too bland. While the future of Myanmar is in the hands of its people, international and regional bodies ought to isolate the military junta, ban arms, embargo business by the militaries and their cronies and address gross violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.

In these dramatic times, as The Irrawaddy writes on its website “information, analysis and truth are precious commodities” in the struggle for justice and freedom.

The series #WhatshappeninginMyanmar Bi-Weekly Updates aims to contribute to greater understanding of the current situation in Myanmar for informed action in support of the democratic movement in Myanmar and beyond. Starting on 25 March 2021 at 3pm Bangkok time, every two weeks over the next three months The Irrawaddy’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief Aung Zaw will provide an analysis of the latest events for about 20 minutes before opening the floor for questions and answers.

The 45-minute Updates will be moderated by SEA Junction Founder and Director Rosalia Sciortino and will be held via Zoom and livestreamed on our Facebook Page @SEA-Junction

