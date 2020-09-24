White graphene: high defect tolerance and elasticity unveiled by CityU nanomechanics experts

Since British scientists exfoliated single-atom-thick crystallites from bulk graphite in 2004 for the first time, research on 2D materials has undergone rapid advances. Novel 2D materials have been discovered, including hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), the focus of this article, transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) such as MoS2, and black phosphorus (BP). Those successfully isolated 2D materials have different band gaps (from 0 to 6 eV), and range from conductors, semiconductors to insulators1, which illustrates their potential in electronic device applications.

1 The conductivity of a material is determined by energy bands. When there is a small energy gap between the valence band and the conduction band (the band gap value is close to 0), electrons can move freely between the two energy bands, that is a conductor. When the gap between the valence band and the conduction band is large (the band gap value is close to 6), electrons are trapped in the valence band and cannot jump freely, that is an insulator. When the band gap value can be controlled by externally applied electric field, that is a semiconductor.

Sometimes referred as "white graphene", h-BN shares a similar structure with graphene. The theoretical estimates of its mechanical properties and its thermal stability are also comparable to those of graphene. Due to its ultra-wide band gap of ~6 eV, h-BN can serve in optoelectronics or as a dielectric substrate for graphene or other 2D materials-based electronics. More importantly, its band gap could be modified via the elastic strain engineering (ESE) approach in which the material band structure can be significantly tuned by lattice straining or distortion.

It is worth mentioning that h-BN can improve the performance of graphene devices. Similar to graphene’s atomic structure, monolayer h-BN has a small lattice mismatch and ultra-flat surface, which can significantly enhance graphene's carrier density. Carrier density represents the number of carriers that participates in conduction, which is one of the key factors contributing to electrical conductivity. In addition, the ultra-wide band gap makes h-BN an ideal dielectric substrate for graphene and other 2D material-based electronics. Having no centre of symmetry, monolayer h-BN is predicted to exhibit induced piezoelectric potential under mechanical strains.

However, these fascinating properties and applications always require relatively large and uniform deformations. In fact, all materials need to have reliable mechanical properties before they can be used in practical devices.

That is why researchers have tried different approaches to explore the mechanical responses of graphene and other 2D materials under various conditions. Yet, most of the tests use the nanoindentation technique based on atomic force microscopy (AFM), in which the size of the indenter tip limits the testing area of the sample, and the strain is highly non-uniform.

Moreover, research that involves transferring samples of 2D materials onto a flexible substrate to introduce stretching has faced certain limitations. Due to the weak adhesion between 2D materials and substrate interface, it is very challenging to apply large strain on the samples of 2D materials. Hence tensile stretching of large pieces of freestanding monolayer h-BN and the effects of naturally occurring defects on its mechanical robustness remain largely unexplored.