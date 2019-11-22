A wirelessly-controlled and wearable skin-integrated haptic VR device

Wireless-controlled and power efficient

More importantly, a collection of chip-scale integrated circuits and antennae embedded inside the skin VR device allows it to be powered and controlled wirelessly.

"The haptic actuators can harvest radio frequency power through the large flexible antenna within a certain distance, so the user wearing the device can move freely without the trouble of wires," Dr Yu explained. The system can be operated within a distance of as far as one meter, which is 10 times of existing maximum distance using similar technologies.

And since the new system uses advanced mechanical design, the haptic actuators require less than 2 milliwatts to induce a notable sensory vibration, while the conventional direct-current driven ones need power of about 100 milliwatts to produce the same level of vibration.

"Thus, we solved the difficult problem of transmission by low-power wireless function and significantly increased the distance of the operation for our system. This system not only saves power but also allows users to move more freely without the trouble of wires," Dr Yu said.

Wide application potential

The team has spent about two years to develop this wireless skin VR system, which involves various disciplines such as mechanical engineering, materials science, biomedicine, physics and chemistry. They are running application trial for the users of prostheses to feel the external environment through the sense of touch and provide feedback to the users. "It can help them to feel the external stimulation with their prosthesis, such as the shape or texture of an object," said Dr Yu. In addition, it can be used for developing virtual scenes for clinical applications.

Also, he believes the system can greatly enhance sensory experience in social media interactions, multimedia entertainment, surgical training and beyond.

To fabricate an electronic skin which can feel temperature will the next step of their research.