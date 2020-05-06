WiSeMantiQ® search engine for reliable Islamic content

Researchers at the International Islamic University Malaysia have developed a search engine that can help users find authenticated Islamic content on the Internet. WiSeMantiQ® sifts through online content related to tasawuf (Sufism), Islamic family law, Islamic finance and banking, Qur`an and Hadith, and supplications, according to its degree of endorsement by national and international experts. The research team has added community features that welcome users to contribute to the authenticated Islamic content development process. WiSeMantiQ® accepts users’ suggested links to online content endorsed by experts.

WiSeMantiQ® search engine is built in consideration of authenticated Islamic content in comparison to other popular and semantic-based search engines. Information dissemination must be guided by an Islamic worldview. Authenticated Islamic contents are critical in teaching-and-learning, research, and daily life. Such contents are hard to find due to users’ limited knowledge of the appropriate search terms, and due to scattered quality search results. As required by Islamic faith, Muslims practice citations to original sources with chain of authorities and validated interpretations. Authenticated Islamic content refers to information guided by Qur’an and Hadith and accepted by scholars. Non-authenticated content refers to information that appears doubtful and requires expert endorsement. Users often found content overloaded with information and opinions, lacked access to Islamic references and scholars, and have limited knowledge to decide on the quality of the results from an Islamic perspective.