Women in STEM invited to apply for the 2020 Nature Research Award for Inspiring and Innovating Science

Application period now open for award programme that acknowledges and celebrates outstanding women working in STEM* research and outreach

London | New York | Berlin, 9 April 2020

Leading women** researchers, and those engaged in STEM outreach with girls and women are encouraged to apply for this year’s award for Inspiring and Innovating Science. The annual award programme – now in its third year – is administered by Nature Research in partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies, and underlines the commitment of both organisations to promote gender equity in scientific research and education. Applications can be made via an online application form between 9 April and 14 June 2020 and the winners will be announced in October 2020 during a dedicated ceremony.

This year the award scope has been refined to include two award categories: Scientific Achievement and Science Outreach.

The Scientific Achievement category is given to early-career researchers who self-identify as women, and who have made an exceptional contribution to scientific discovery and the literature, sometimes despite challenges relating to resources, location or language skills.

The Science Outreach category is presented to a project, organisation or programme that supports girls and young women to study, engage with and enjoy STEM subjects, or that increases the retention of women in science careers. Initiatives across academia, education, NGOs, and corporate entities can be considered for the award.

The winner of each award category receives a monetary grant of US$30,000 to spend on initiatives relating to their work, as well as additional funding for publication, event funding or mentoring through The Estée Lauder Companies and other publicity opportunities.

Winners will be selected by independent judging panels consisting of academic scientists, external experts, as well as staff from Nature Research and The Estée Lauder Companies. A shortlist will be announced in September 2020 in advance of the award ceremony and the winners will be announced in October 2020.

Magdalena Skipper, Editor-in-Chief of Nature and judging panel member, said: “It is a great pleasure to build on the success of last year’s awards. Our winners last year - Jean Fan and The STEM Belle led by Doreen Anene - are a true inspiration and their achievements and commitment serve as valuable role models for all women and girls interested in STEM at school or as a career. We look forward to selecting and celebrating this year’s winners and providing them with a platform to inspire the next generation of women and girls. We are honored to work together with The Estée Lauder Companies to achieve this goal.”

Lisa Napolione, Senior Vice President, Global Research & Development at The Estée Lauder Companies and judging panel member, said: “Like Nature Research, The Estée Lauder Companies continues to be deeply committed to promoting women’s impact in STEM and to enhancing STEM educational opportunities for young women and girls across the globe. As a Company founded by a pioneering woman, Mrs. Estée Lauder, supporting exceptional female scientists is in our DNA, and we are truly honored to partner with Nature Research for the third year in a row on these awards. It is more important now than ever to spotlight outstanding scientific achievement and to celebrate and acknowledge the critical mentors and role models for future innovators in science. We believe cultivating a talented, diverse bench of women in STEM is key to enabling a better future.”

*STEM includes natural sciences, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine.

**We use an inclusive definition of ‘woman’ and ‘women’. We welcome trans women, genderqueer and non-binary people.