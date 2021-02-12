Working toward eradication of avian influenza

Read this article in Tackling Global Issues vol.3 Fighting the menace of zoonosis.

From April to June in 2013, 43 cases of a low pathogenic avian influenza were reported among poultry and wild pigeons in nine provinces, one city and two autonomous regions of China. This influenza, caused by the H7N9 virus strain, took many specialists by surprise because few of them had expected such a virus subtype would emerge to infect birds.

As the virus infection was repeated among poultry, the virus became highly pathogenic, killing birds and then humans. According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 1,568 cases of human infection have been reported, including 616 fatal cases.

There was, however, one institution that had stockpiled the H7N9 virus just in case such a virus began to infect birds: the Research Center for Zoonosis Control (CZC) of Hokkaido University. “Our strategy of having all 144 avian influenza virus subtypes ready and stored in a library was worthwhile,” said Yoshihiro Sakoda, who is a key architect of the avian influenza virus library at CZC, which stores all 144 combinations of hemagglutinin (HA; a glycoprotein) and neuraminidase (NA; an enzyme) subtypes. Eighty-one combinations of HA and NA subtypes have been isolated from fecal samples of waterfowls in surveillance studies. The 63 other combinations were generated by the genetic reassortment procedure in embryonated chicken eggs.

“Because of our preparation, we were able to write a report about human vaccination against the H7N9 influenza right after its outbreak,” Sakoda said. “It is crucial to have preemptive measures in place.”