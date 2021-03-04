Working in the wild to help protect animals and humans from zoonoses

Next-generation sequencers for comprehensive genomic profiling

According to Sawa, next-generation sequencing (NGS), which enables sequencing of DNA and RNA much more quickly and comprehensively than previous techniques, has revolutionized genomic and molecular biology. RT-PCR (used for analyzing RNA viruses) and PCR (used for analyzing DNA viruses) are instrumental when the targeted virus is known, but NGS becomes a powerful tool when researchers do not know exactly what kind of virus they are dealing with. NGS allows for a comprehensive and cost-effective sequencing of known and unknown pathogens, such as DNA and RNA viruses.

Thanks to these new technologies, the number of virus species acknowledged by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses increased from 1,898 in 2005 to 6,590 as of May 2020.

Specifically, Sasaki employs shotgun metagenomics, an approach that involves shearing DNA or RNA extracted from samples and subsequent sequencing of the small fragments using NGS. The generated information is analyzed using bioinformatics tools. Now, the team has a convenient, portable sequencing device capable of detecting viruses in the field.

Using the latest technologies, the team detected Group A rotavirus in insect-eating bat species from Zambian caves. Rotaviruses have a double-stranded RNA genome consisting of eleven segments. Rotaviruses detected by Sasaki had six genome segments highly similar (96 percent to 99 percent) to the human rotaviruses, while the remaining five segments were similar to those of rotaviruses found in livestock and wild animals. “The result suggests that rotaviruses carried by bats have a similar genetic profile to those found in humans. This is also evidence of cross-species transmission and probable genetic reassortment being behind the high genetic diversity seen in rotaviruses,” said Sawa.

Furthermore, Sasaki detected several new viruses in insect-eating white-toothed shrews, which inhabit some rural residential areas in Zambia. A new picornavirus found in shrews was similar to human picornaviruses, which cause gastroenteritis. Additionally, his team detected a new cyclovirus that was markedly different from other known cycloviruses found in animal feces. This new cyclovirus was very similar to viruses detected in the cerebrospinal fluid of encephalomyelitis patients.

“These findings suggest that white-toothed shrews, which are found widely around the globe, carry viruses unique to them, and can, therefore, be a potential host to zoonotic viruses,” Sawa warned.

“Collecting samples from wildlife and isolating viruses from them are time-consuming tasks, but they are integral parts in the fight against zoonoses,” Sawa said. To shorten the process, Sawa and his collaborators are developing a system to effectively isolate viruses by making optimal cells needed for replication of viruses and then rotary-culturing cells and viruses together to boost viral replication.