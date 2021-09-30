The Global Change Impact Studies Centre, in collaboration with regional partners, is organizing a training workshop entitled “Monsoon variability and extremes in changing climate” from 12-14 October 2021. This three-day training workshop aims to create high-resolution regional/local future climate extremes data for impact, adaptation and vulnerability studies in South Asian countries, as well as equip participants with the necessary training and tools in monsoon studies. Register here.
Workshop on monsoon variability and extremes in a changing climate
The Global Change Impact Studies Centre, in collaboration with regional partners, is organizing a training workshop entitled "Monsoon variability and extremes in changing climate" from 12-14 October 2021.
From 12 Oct 2021
Until 14 Oct 2021
