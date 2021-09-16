World’s first discovery of liquid directional steering on a bio-inspired surface

Special leaf structure enables liquid to spread in different directions

“The conventional understanding is that a liquid deposited on a surface tends to move in directions that reduce surface energy. Its transport direction is determined mainly by the surface structure and has nothing to do with the liquid’s properties, such as surface tension,” said Professor Wang. But the research team found that liquids with different surface tensions exhibit opposite directions of spreading on the Araucaria leaf, in stark contrast to conventional understanding.

By mimicking its natural structure, the team designed an Araucaria leaf-inspired surface (ALIS), with 3D ratchets of millimetre size that enable liquids to be wicked (i.e. moved by capillary action) both in and out of the surface plane. They replicated the leaf’s physical properties with 3D printing of polymers. They found that the structures and size of the ratchets, especially the re-entrant structure at the tip of the ratchets, the tip-to-tip spacing of the ratchets, and the tilting angle of the ratchets, are crucial to liquid directional steering.