World Rare Diseases Day 2020 Symposium - ‘Hong Kong Rare Disease Action Plan’

The 2020 World Rare Disease Day Symposium will be held at The Chinese University of Hong Kong on 28 and 29 February 2020. This Symposium will feature the theme “From Research to Clinic: Call For Action”, with the first day’s focus on translating basic research into clinical applications, and building connections between basic researchers and clinicians taking care of rare disease patients. The second day will focus on patients’ advocacy. Government officials and stakeholders in the care and management of rare disease patients will discuss recent initiatives in Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong Genome Project, use of Big Data to improve disease diagnosis, and the pathway for Hong Kong to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Action Plan on Rare Diseases.

