World's first team to run post-mortem imaging routinely to determine the cetaceans' causes of death

The research team is led by Dr Brian Kot Chin-wing, Visiting Assistant Professor of the Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences and Research Associate of the State Key Laboratory of Marine Pollution (SKLMP) at CityU. Their findings have been published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Marine Science, titled “Virtopsy as a Revolutionary Tool for Cetacean Stranding Programs: Implementation and Management”.

Non-invasive virtopsy: more accurate and time-saving

Virtopsy, also known as postmortem imaging, is the examination of dead bodies with modern imaging modalities before conventional necropsy (similar to “body-opening” autopsy in humans). “Virtopsy appears to be more accurate, time-saving, and non-invasive when compared to conventional necropsy, with a lesser risk of disease contraction for veterinarians and other human rescuers,” said Dr Kot.

“Most of the cetacean carcasses stranded in Hong Kong were badly decomposed. Therefore, full necropsy could not be conducted. As a result, the cause of death of 90% of cases remained undetermined and important biological health concerns, for example, amount of parasites inside the body and related pathogenic effects on the hosts’ fitness, would be missed,” he explained.