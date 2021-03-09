Zoom side event at the 7th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum

We invite you to join APN's side event at the 7th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum, titled "Partnerships to harmonize science information and knowledge at regional scales for enabling adaptation" on 10 March 2021.

Date and time

Wednesday 10 March 2021, 16:15-17:45 (Thailand) / 18:15-19:45 (Japan) / 10:15-11:45 (Central Europe)

Registration and further details

To participate, please register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016148233443/WN_eEN3ilJ8T7KlMBMWGuDxYg

Learn more about the 7th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum and APN sessions at https://apanforum.hubilo.com/community/#/login

Background and description

Scientific knowledge, data, technology and innovation contribute to building resilience by empowering communities of users and beneficiaries. Climate information, for instance, needs a great degree of accuracy and requires harmonization of multiple datasets to be able to minimize nuances and enhance data quality. The widening of the divide between providers and end-users is also a critical challenge and, in some cases, the information does not reach the intended users. With this, partnerships at the regional scale are very important in overcoming barriers to accessing and using knowledge and information.

This session will feature existing work and efforts and best practices in generating, synthesizing and/or disseminating information related to climate change adaptation, and look into gaps, challenges and opportunities, especially in the context of enhancing accessibility and use of climate information to enable synergistic and coordinated adaptation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key questions

How can we improve the accessibility and quality of science information and knowledge to be able to better support planning and influence science-based decision-making?

What are the barriers that limit access to knowledge and information by end-users and how can we strengthen the connection between the users and providers of science information and knowledge towards synergized and coordinated adaptation?

What is the current state of knowledge in reconciling land use, ocean use and the role of nature in tackling climate change? What is the role of regional and international knowledge brokers in closing the gaps?

High-level remarks

Mr Kazuaki Takahashi, Director of Climate change Adaptation Office, Ministry of the Environment, Japan

Prof. Toshio Koike, Director of International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management under the auspices of UNESCO (ICHARM), Japan

Moderators

Dr Linda Anne Stevenson, APN Secretariat

Ms Christmas Uchiyama, APN Secretariat

Speakers and panellists