​Announcement of Tenure-Track Faculty Positions

DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology) invites applicants for tenure track faculty positions.
1. Positions
1) Emerging Materials Science
- Condensed matter physics
- Chemistry (physical chemistry preferred)
2) Information and Communication Engineering
- All areas in electrical engineering and computer science including but not limited to the following
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning
- Database / data mining
- High speed ADC and RF circuit design
- Neuromorphic devices
3) Robotics Engineering
- AI theories and AI for robotics: AI algorithm, deep learning, machine learning, motion planning, robot vision, intelligent ontrol and other related topics
- Autonomous vehicle technology: computer vision, SLAM, vehicle control, intelligent transportation system and other related research topics
- General robotics: cooperative robot, industrial robot, humanoid, surgery / rehabilitation robot, exoskeleton, mobile robot and other related research topics
- All areas in mechanical engineering and electrical engineering related to robotics for exceptional candidates
4) Energy Science and Engineering
- All areas in chemistry, physics, materials science, and chemical engineering related to energy conversion, storage, and saving, such as
- Design, synthesis, fabrication and modeling of materials and devices
- Characterization of structure, properties, dynamics and functions
- Integration into energy-harvesting or low–energy-consumption devices
5) Brain and Congnitive Science
- All areas in brain and cognitive sciences including cognitive neuroscience, computational neuroscience and cellular / molecular neuroscience
6) New biology
- Microbial metagenomics/bioinformatics
- Animal / plant microbiome
- Immunology / Infectious disease
- RNA biology / epigenetics
- Plant development
- Plant nutrient and metabolism
- Biomedicine / drug discovery
- Bio-imaging
- With no reasons for disqualification based on related Korean Law(STATE PUBLIC OFFICIALS ACT Article 33)
- Ph.D. Holder with the ability to teach in English
- Without distinction of nationality
[Date of Appointment] March 1st, 2021(negotiable)
[Required Documents]
- DGIST application form(attached/download online)
- 5 representative achievements
Interested candidates should submit an application (form available at the recruitment website) electronically at our faculty recruitment page from 15 September 2020 to 18:00 pm on 5 Octoberl 2020(Korean Local Time)
⦁ Visit the web-site(faculty.dgist.ac.kr) and submit the required documents online
- We do not receive any documents by email
⦁ Period : Sep 15th, 2020(Tue) ~ Oct 5th, 2020(Mon) 18:00(GMT+09:00)
[Procedure]
Document Screening(Mid October, 2020) ⇨ Department Interview(October~November, 2020)
⇨ Final Interview(Mid November, 2020) ⇨ Faculty Personnel Committee(Late November, 2020)
※ Above Schedule is variable depending on DGIST internal situation
[Matters of Consideration]
⦁ If there is no qualified person, no one can be invited
⦁ Results of each step will be individually notified via email
⦁ Appointment shall be canceled in case as below
1) A false entry or modification is found in the application form
2) Impossible to obtain a Ph.D. up to the date of appointment
3) Rejected in pre-employment medical checkups
⦁ Other matters not specified in this announcement follow DGIST regulations
⦁ If you have any question, please contact Academic Affairs Team at DGIST
- Tel : +82-53-785-5113~5
- E-mail : [email protected]
- Web-page : faculty.dgist.ac.kr