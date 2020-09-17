​Announcement of Tenure-Track Faculty Positions

⦁ Visit the web-site(faculty.dgist.ac.kr) and submit the required documents online

- We do not receive any documents by email

⦁ Period : Sep 15th, 2020(Tue) ~ Oct 5th, 2020(Mon) 18:00(GMT+09:00)

[Procedure]

Document Screening(Mid October, 2020) ⇨ Department Interview(October~November, 2020)

⇨ Final Interview(Mid November, 2020) ⇨ Faculty Personnel Committee(Late November, 2020)

※ Above Schedule is variable depending on DGIST internal situation

[Matters of Consideration]

⦁ If there is no qualified person, no one can be invited

⦁ Results of each step will be individually notified via email

⦁ Appointment shall be canceled in case as below

1) A false entry or modification is found in the application form

2) Impossible to obtain a Ph.D. up to the date of appointment

3) Rejected in pre-employment medical checkups

⦁ Other matters not specified in this announcement follow DGIST regulations

⦁ If you have any question, please contact Academic Affairs Team at DGIST

- Tel : +82-53-785-5113~5

- E-mail : [email protected]

- Web-page : faculty.dgist.ac.kr