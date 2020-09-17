​Announcement of Tenure-Track Faculty Positions

DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology) invites applicants for tenure track faculty positions.

1. Positions

1) Emerging Materials Science

  • Condensed matter physics
  • Chemistry (physical chemistry preferred)

2) Information and Communication Engineering

  • All areas in electrical engineering and computer science including but not limited to the following

      - Artificial intelligence and machine learning

      - Database / data mining

      - High speed ADC and RF circuit design

      - Neuromorphic devices

3) Robotics Engineering

  • AI theories and AI for robotics: AI algorithm, deep learning, machine learning, motion planning, robot vision, intelligent ontrol and other related topics
  • Autonomous vehicle technology: computer vision, SLAM, vehicle control, intelligent transportation system and other related research topics
  • General robotics: cooperative robot, industrial robot, humanoid, surgery / rehabilitation robot, exoskeleton, mobile robot and other related research topics
  • All areas in mechanical engineering and electrical engineering related to robotics for exceptional candidates

4) Energy Science and Engineering

  • All areas in chemistry, physics, materials science, and chemical engineering related to energy conversion, storage, and saving, such as

       - Design, synthesis, fabrication and modeling of materials and devices

       - Characterization of structure, properties, dynamics and functions

       - Integration into energy-harvesting or low–energy-consumption devices

5) Brain and Congnitive Science

  • All areas in brain and cognitive sciences including cognitive neuroscience, computational neuroscience and cellular / molecular neuroscience

6) New biology

  • Microbial metagenomics/bioinformatics
  • Animal / plant microbiome
  • Immunology / Infectious disease
  • RNA biology / epigenetics
  • Plant development
  • Plant nutrient and metabolism
  • Biomedicine / drug discovery
  • Bio-imaging
Requirements: 
  • With no reasons for disqualification based on related Korean Law(STATE PUBLIC OFFICIALS ACT Article 33)
  • Ph.D. Holder with the ability to teach in English
  • Without distinction of nationality

[Date of Appointment] March 1st, 2021(negotiable)

[Required Documents]

  • DGIST application form(attached/download online)
  • 5 representative achievements
Responsibilities: 

Interested candidates should submit an application (form available at the recruitment website) electronically at our faculty recruitment page from 15 September 2020 to 18:00 pm on 5 Octoberl 2020(Korean Local Time)

How to apply: 

⦁ Visit the web-site(faculty.dgist.ac.kr) and submit the required documents online
- We do not receive any documents by email
⦁ Period : Sep 15th, 2020(Tue) ~ Oct 5th, 2020(Mon) 18:00(GMT+09:00)

[Procedure]
Document Screening(Mid October, 2020) ⇨ Department Interview(October~November, 2020)
⇨ Final Interview(Mid November, 2020) ⇨ Faculty Personnel Committee(Late November, 2020)
※ Above Schedule is variable depending on DGIST internal situation

 [Matters of Consideration]

⦁ If there is no qualified person, no one can be invited
⦁ Results of each step will be individually notified via email
⦁ Appointment shall be canceled in case as below
1) A false entry or modification is found in the application form
2) Impossible to obtain a Ph.D. up to the date of appointment
3) Rejected in pre-employment medical checkups
⦁ Other matters not specified in this announcement follow DGIST regulations
⦁ If you have any question, please contact Academic Affairs Team at DGIST
- Tel : +82-53-785-5113~5
- E-mail : [email protected]
- Web-page : faculty.dgist.ac.kr

South Korea
City: 
Daegu
Disciplines: 
Biology
Chemistry
Computer Science
Engineering & Technology
Physics
Medicine & Healthcare
Application deadline: 
05 Oct 2020
Start date: 
15 Sep 2020
Type of position: 
Permanent position
Hours: 
Full time
Further info website: 
http://www.dgist.ac.kr/en/