𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 (𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗻) - 𝗗𝗿. 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗶𝘁𝘁'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗯

The position of DevOps Software Engineer is immediately available in the Genome and Data Analytics Core (GeDaC) at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI) -- a part of National University of Singapore. The CSI GeDaC is building a platform to facilitate the automated processing and analysis of large cancer genomics datasets. Successful candidates, in conjunction with bioinformatics experts, will build and optimize various components of this platform. This position provides a unique opportunity to apply DevOps skills to Amazon Web Services (AWS), data-intensive computing, and artificial intelligence to drive novel discoveries in cancer genomics.
𝗗𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
Participate in the continued development of:
- Deploy and optimize of scalable genome processing workflows on AWS
- Facilitate cost-effective analytics via AWS microservices and serverless architecture (Lambda, Fargate, Aurora, etc.)
- Assist with database design, implementation, and management
- Enable unit testing and deployment automation (CI/CD)
- Help manage data ingress and egress to S3/Glacier
Qualifications
- Bachelors or Masters degree (minimally) in computer science, information systems, bioinformatics, engineering, mathematics, or related fields 2+ years of DevOps experience
- Strong Python programming skills and proficiency with Unix-based systems
- Experience with collaborative software development via github/gitlab
- Database management experience (SQL, NoSQL, Elasticsearch, etc.)
- Excellent written and spoken English
PREFERENCES
- Some knowledge of biology and genetics
- Software development experience in industry
- Past projects using CI/CD tools on commercial clouds
- Experience with on-prem to cloud data migrations AWS certifications