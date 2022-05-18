𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 (𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗻) - 𝗗𝗿. 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗶𝘁𝘁'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗯

𝗗𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Participate in the continued development of:

- Deploy and optimize of scalable genome processing workflows on AWS

- Facilitate cost-effective analytics via AWS microservices and serverless architecture (Lambda, Fargate, Aurora, etc.)

- Assist with database design, implementation, and management

- Enable unit testing and deployment automation (CI/CD)

- Help manage data ingress and egress to S3/Glacier

Qualifications

- Bachelors or Masters degree (minimally) in computer science, information systems, bioinformatics, engineering, mathematics, or related fields 2+ years of DevOps experience

- Strong Python programming skills and proficiency with Unix-based systems

- Experience with collaborative software development via github/gitlab

- Database management experience (SQL, NoSQL, Elasticsearch, etc.)

- Excellent written and spoken English

PREFERENCES

- Some knowledge of biology and genetics

- Software development experience in industry

- Past projects using CI/CD tools on commercial clouds

- Experience with on-prem to cloud data migrations AWS certifications