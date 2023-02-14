𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 (𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗿𝘆/𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀)

Requirements:

Degree in life sciences or equivalent; fresh graduates are welcome to apply

Excellent communication skills and good team spirit

Fluent in spoken and written English

Outstanding organizational skills

Practical experience with mass spectrometry work and molecular biology techniques are an added advantage but not a requirement.

Applications should include in a single PDF a 1-page cover letter, curriculum vitae, certificates of qualifications and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references. Please send applications with the reference “Quantitative Proteomics RA” to:

Dr. Dennis Kappei

Principal Investigator

CSI Singapore

Email: dennis.kappei[at]nus.edu.sg

Further information on the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore as well as working at CSI can be found on our website: www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/careers/