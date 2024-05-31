𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗯 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 – 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗯

The Experimental Therapeutics Program seeks a Research Pathologist specializing in solid tumors, particularly breast cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. The role involves providing pathology-related expertise to support translational research initiatives. This role is an exciting opportunity for a skilled pathologist to contribute to cutting-edge translational research in oncology, enhancing therapeutic strategies for solid tumors through rigorous pathological analysis and collaboration. The selected candidate will be supporting Prof Lee Soo Chin, more information about her research available at https://csi.nus.edu.sg/researcher/soo-chin-lee/