𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗯 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 – 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗯

The Experimental Therapeutics Program seeks a Research Pathologist specializing in solid tumors, particularly breast cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. The role involves providing pathology-related expertise to support translational research initiatives. This role is an exciting opportunity for a skilled pathologist to contribute to cutting-edge translational research in oncology, enhancing therapeutic strategies for solid tumors through rigorous pathological analysis and collaboration. The selected candidate will be supporting Prof Lee Soo Chin, more information about her research available at https://csi.nus.edu.sg/researcher/soo-chin-lee/
Key Responsibilities:
-
Research Support:
- Analyze morphological features of clinical samples for research purposes.
- Score histological stains, including Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), in various research projects.
- Manage and provide pathology-related technologies:
- Develop and optimize immunohistochemistry assays.
- Handle tissue arrays.
- Conduct laser microdissection.
- Utilize autostainer technology.
- Operate slide imaging systems.
- Use advanced microscopy systems.
-
Supervision and Teaching:
- Supervise and mentor junior staff members.
- Lead pathology-based projects.
-
Manuscripts and Grants:
- Assist in the compilation of manuscripts and grant applications.
Qualifications
- Educational Background:
- MBBS or MD degree is mandatory.
- Experience and Skills:
- Preference for candidates with several years of experience as a diagnostic histopathologist or surgical pathologist.
- Hands-on experience in one or more of the following:
- Immunohistochemistry
- Laser capture microdissection
- Construction of tissue microarrays
- Diagnostic molecular biology techniques and technologies
- Profound understanding of pathological processes at the tissue level.
- Ability to work independently.
- Proficiency in written and spoken English.
- Excellent writing and reporting abilities.
- Strong communication skills and a collaborative attitude towards working in a multidisciplinary environment.
Additional Considerations:
- The ideal candidate will demonstrate a strong background in the morphological analysis of tumors, with an ability to integrate pathology insights into broader research contexts.
- Proven track record of developing and implementing novel pathology techniques and contributing to multidisciplinary research teams.
How to apply:
Please apply here.