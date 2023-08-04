21537 - Research Fellow - Protein Imaging Mass Spectrometry / Clinical Proteomics

Qualifications

Requirements:

• PhD in life sciences, chemistry, medicine or related fields

• Strong background and working knowledge of basic molecular and biochemical techniques

• Excellent communication skills and good team spirit

• Ability to solve problems independently

• Penchant for method development

• Strong publication record

• Preference will be given to candidates with

o Experience with mass spectrometry (sample preparation and instrument operation/maintenance)

o Experience with image analysis and/or histology

Applications should include in a single PDF a 1-page cover letter, curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references. Please send applications with the reference “Clinical Proteomics RF” to:

Dr. Dennis Kappei

Principal Investigator

CSI Singapore

Email: dennis.kappei[at]nus.edu.sg

Further information on the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore as well as working at CSI can be found on our website: www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/careers/

Covid-19 Message

At NUS, the health and safety of our staff and students are one of our utmost priorities, and COVID-vaccination supports our commitment to ensure the safety of our community and to make NUS as safe and welcoming as possible. Many of our roles require a significant amount of physical interactions with students/staff/public members. Even for job roles that may be performed remotely, there will be instances where on-campus presence is required.

Taking into consideration the health and well-being of our staff and students and to better protect everyone in the campus, applicants are strongly encouraged to have themselves fully COVID-19 vaccinated to secure successful employment with NUS.