22580 - Senior Outreach Executive

Cancer Science Institute of Singapore is looking for an Outreach Executive who will be playing a pivotal role in fostering branding and public image. You responsibilities will include engagement with the community, collaborate with researchers and raising awareness about cancer research, treatment and prevention efforts.
Web Content and Social Media
- Update and maintain the social media and website content to ensure accuracy and relevance.
- Collaborate with different research groups to obtain and upload content such as articles, images, videos, and event information.
- Design and create engaging artwork, including images, graphics, and infographics.
- Conceptualize and implement new website design and layout ideas to enhance user experience and aesthetics.
Marketing and Content
- Design visually appealing posters, electronic direct mailers (EDMs), and promotional materials for institute events.
- Ensure timely distribution of promotional materials to target audiences.
- Prepare, edit, and proofread publications for both internal and external audiences, including newsletters, the institute's website, and annual reports.
- Collaborate with the team to develop corporate gift ideas that enhance the institute's branding.
- Source and manage the production of branded promotional items.
- Collaborate closely with the team to identify photography and videography needs for events, marketing, and publicity.
- Maintain a repository of stock images for use in publicity and marketing materials.
- Regularly review photos and videos, making necessary edits and adjustments to ensure the highest quality.
Public Relations and Media
- Assist in drafting press releases and annual reports that highlight the institute's research findings, developments, and achievements.
- Choose articles to be featured in the institute's newsletter, considering the authorship and the impact of the research.
- Draft layman summaries for selected research articles to make complex findings accessible to the public.
- Compile and prepare the monthly newsletter for the CSI community, ensuring content accuracy and clarity.
- Pitch selected research articles to the University Communications Office for the creation and distribution of press releases to relevant media outlets.
- Assist in arranging press conferences and interviews for senior management levels and scientific staff.
- Coordinate media interactions to ensure the best representation of the institute's work.
Events and Outreach
- Assist to develop, plan, and publicise outreach activities to increase the profile of the institute within the local as well as international scientific community which includes the following:
- Internal research meetings
- Local scientific conferences and seminars
- International scientific meetings
- Educational programs for undergraduates, JCs, Polytechnics & Schools
- Community engagement
- Local or international charitable, fund-raising, or profile-raising events
- Public appearances, lectures, contests, or exhibits for the institute
- Organize & plan visit programs for the Institute’s guests
- Assist to develop and manage internal activities for staff team building activities such as celebration of festivals, annual staff parties, where required
Qualifications
- Degree or equivalent from recognized university
- Preference will be given to those with:
- Life sciences or other sciences background
- Familiar with digital technology, photo editing software and photographic techniques (Adobe Photoshop, Canva, etc).
- Excellent English communication and writing skills
- Proactive and dedicated, can work independently and as part of a team
- Good project handling, hands-on problem-solving skills