22700 - Scientific Officer

As a Scientific Officer, you will be tasked but not limited to planning and executing the grant-making process, annual budgeting, exploring funding opportunities, and managing documents and deadlines. You will need to provide consultation and administrative support to Programmatic Theme Leads, Principal Investigators and other faculty on operational and grant related matters. You will serve as liaison with NUS research offices, Office of Legal Affairs, Industry Liaison Office and external funding agencies on issues of intellectual property, project and research collaboration agreements, MTAs, NDAs, etc. You will also be working closely with the Outreach, HR and Finance department on grant administrative and research events.