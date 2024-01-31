22700 - Scientific Officer

As a Scientific Officer, you will be tasked but not limited to planning and executing the grant-making process, annual budgeting, exploring funding opportunities, and managing documents and deadlines. You will need to provide consultation and administrative support to Programmatic Theme Leads, Principal Investigators and other faculty on operational and grant related matters. You will serve as liaison with NUS research offices, Office of Legal Affairs, Industry Liaison Office and external funding agencies on issues of intellectual property, project and research collaboration agreements, MTAs, NDAs, etc. You will also be working closely with the Outreach, HR and Finance department on grant administrative and research events.
Duties and Responsibilities
Research Grant Management and Coordination
-
Assist with grant applications and managing the review process with proper documentation on IRB/ DSRB, IACUC ethics/safety & risk protocols, regular progress/ appraisal/ other research regulatory requirements
-
Promote the development of external funding strategies for research, academic projects, and institutional priorities
-
Provide resources and assistance to faculty, staff, and administrators in searching for external funding opportunities, budget preparation and updating biosketches of Principal Investigators
-
Assist with preparation and submission of requests for external funding, including grants, sub-awards, and contracts
-
Ensure that policies and procedures for compliance with research-related regulations are up-to-date and reviewed regularly.
-
Provide bibliometrics on research grants as required
Research Program & Project Management
-
Provide strategic input for the development of proposals for project and budgeting
-
Develop, manage, and evaluate research themes through direct collaboration with Principal Investigators, clinicians and Theme Leads to strengthen the strategy for each of the projects and coordinate these toward building a cohesive program
-
Coordinate the development and maintenance of effective research themes group communication systems
-
Preparation of budgets for research grants, virements and tracking of grants
-
Planning and scheduling of research meetings, writing meeting minutes and coordinating research/other meetings as well as following up decisions made and other necessary actions as required
-
Ensure good and tidy document housekeeping and timely correspondence:
-
Maintain letters of award, approvals, amendments, etc.
-
Maintain grants data and progress reports
-
Qualifications
-
At least Bachelor's Degree in Life Sciences, Medicine, or related field
-
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:
-
Science Project Management
-
Research Grant Management or Administrative
-
Scientific legal matters e.g., MTA, service agreements, RCA, patent filing etc.
-
-
Able to work independently, effectively and a good team player
-
Proactive, meticulous, analytical, resourceful and organized
-
Demonstrated ability to deliver results to the appropriate quality and timeline metrics.
-
Excellent writing and reporting ability
-
Excellent communication and presentation skills
-
Proficient in Microsoft Suite (including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and Teams), Adobe and Zoom applications