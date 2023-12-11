22990 - 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 - 𝗗𝗿. 𝗟𝗼𝘄 𝗝𝘂𝗻 𝗦𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗴'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗯

Interested applicants should send the following in one PDF document to [email protected]

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Summary of past research experience and research interests

Description of long-term plans

3 referees including their name, contact information (email) and relationship to applicant

Qualifications

Requirements

PhD degree in relevant fields such as immunology, bioengineering or cancer biology

Prior experience in bioengineering or CRISPR screening is highly desirable

Strong track record of research achievement evidenced by high-quality publications in a relevant field

Skills in working independently and creatively to solve experimental problems

Effective communication and presentation skills, with experience in communicating scientific work including scientific papers, presentations and reports.