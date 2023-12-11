22990 - 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 - 𝗗𝗿. 𝗟𝗼𝘄 𝗝𝘂𝗻 𝗦𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗴'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗯

The Cancer Immunology lab led by Asst. Prof. Jun Siong Low is a new research group at the Cancer Science Institute (CSI). The lab studies human immunology at the interplay between cancer and infection, and uses high-throughput and comprehensive cell- and genetic-based approaches to better understand the phenotype, repertoire and function of T and B cells in cancer patients, with the long-term goal of translating our findings into the clinics. We are actively seeking highly motivated Research Fellow (Postdoctoral Fellow) to join our efforts and to lead exciting projects in understanding the biology of T and B cell in tumor immunity.
Interested applicants should send the following in one PDF document to [email protected]
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Summary of past research experience and research interests
- Description of long-term plans
- 3 referees including their name, contact information (email) and relationship to applicant
Qualifications
Requirements
- PhD degree in relevant fields such as immunology, bioengineering or cancer biology
- Prior experience in bioengineering or CRISPR screening is highly desirable
- Strong track record of research achievement evidenced by high-quality publications in a relevant field
- Skills in working independently and creatively to solve experimental problems
Effective communication and presentation skills, with experience in communicating scientific work including scientific papers, presentations and reports.