23155 - Bioinformatician - Dr Jason Pitt's Lab

Cancer Science Institute of Singapore's Core Facility - Genome and Data Analytics Core (GeDac) have multiple genomic data scientist/ bioinformatician positions available. CSI GeDac has built a cloud-based (AWS) platform to facilitate the automated processing and analysis of large cancer genomics datasets. Successful candidates, in conjunction with software engineering experts, will - Build and optimize various components of this platform; and - Provide on-demand bioinformatics support for CSI/NUS investigators. Candidates will have opportunities to apply their biological and technical expertise to diverse, innovative projects while participating in state-of-the-art ML/AI and big data initiatives (e.g. APIs for scalable cancer genome analytics). Candidates will also have numerous opportunites to expand their skills and networks by collaborating with multiple local and multinational industrial stakeholders. Although candidates are expected to have a variety of bioinformatics skills, we are particularly keen to identify experts in RNA-seq, single cell RNA-seq, and ChIP/ATAC-seq technologies. Overall, these positions provide a unique opportunity to work with a large, diverse team to drive discoveries in cancer genomics and enhance precision oncology.