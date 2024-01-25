23491 - Research Assistant - A/Prof. Polly Chen's Lab

We are seeking a dedicated and skilled Mouse Work Lab Technician/Lab Executive/Research Assistant/Research Associate to join our team! If you are passionate about contributing to ground-breaking research and have expertise in mouse handling, genotyping, and related techniques, we want to hear from you.

Duties And Responsibilities

  • Perform mouse breeding, weaning, and maintenance with exceptional attention to animal welfare standards.
  • Conduct genotyping assays and maintain accurate records of breeding colonies.
  • Administer experimental treatments, monitor health status, and assist in the collection of biological samples.
  • Collaborate with researchers and provide technical support for mouse-related experiments.
  • Ensure compliance with ethical and regulatory guidelines for animal research.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (Biology, Animal Science, etc.).
  • Proven experience in mouse handling, genotyping, and related techniques.
  • Familiarity with ethical standards and regulations governing animal research.
  • Strong organizational and communication skills.
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented research environment
How to apply: 

Please apply here.

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Biology
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
25 Jan 2024