23527 - Data Manager - Prof. Chng Wee Jo's Lab

A Data Manager position is available immediately in Prof Chng Wee Joo’s research group. The selected candidate is responsible for supporting principal clinical investigators in the field of haematologic malignancies, specifically myeloma, stem cell transplantation, and cellular therapy. The primary focus involves both prospective and retrospective data collection for patients. In addition to direct data management, the position involves active participation in research studies. This includes collecting data from patients enrolled in these studies and maintaining the databases associated with each project. The Data Manager contributes to the overall quality and success of the research initiatives by facilitating smooth data workflows. Furthermore, the role extends to providing necessary data for conference presentations, emphasizing the importance of disseminating research findings to the scientific community. The Data Manager also takes on the responsibility of maintaining up-to-date study status information by submitting essential documents and data to regulatory bodies, such as the Domain Specific Review Board (DSRB) and other relevant registries. You may refer to https://csi.nus.edu.sg/researcher/wee-joo-chng/ for more information on Prof Chng’s research.
Duties and Responsibilities
Primary Responsibilities and Duties (80%)
-
Collect Clinical Data for Research Studies:
-
Ensure proper consent is obtained from patients enrolled in research studies.
-
Collect clinical data from various reports and clinical notes for accurate data entry.
-
-
Maintain Stem Cell Transplant (SCT) Research Studies Database:
-
Regularly update and maintain the database for stem cell transplant (SCT) research studies.
-
Assist Clinical Research Coordinator(s) in creating and maintaining site files.
-
-
Manage Study Status Updates:
-
Submit necessary documents to the Domain Specific Review Board (DSRB) to maintain study status updates.
-
Assist Principal Investigator (PI) in preparing research study protocols and document submissions to DSRB.
-
-
Coordinate Data-Related Clinical Research:
-
Act as the main coordinator for data-related aspects of clinical research projects.
-
-
Data Extraction and Reporting:
-
Extract data for analysis and generate reports for publication, conferences, or presentations.
-
Provide required data to the Principal Investigator (PI) for conference presentations.
-
Secondary Responsibilities and Duties (20%)
-
Analysis and Report Writing Support:
-
Assist with data analysis and contribute to report writing for research projects.
-
-
Support Value Driven Outcome (VDO) Projects:
-
Work collaboratively with the Value Driven Outcome (VDO) team.
-
Provide data required by the VDO team within given timelines.
-
-
Ad-Hoc Research Duties:
-
Complete other ad-hoc research duties assigned by the Research Officer (RO) or Principal Investigator (PI) within specified timeframes.
-
Requirements
Qualification Required and Area of Discipline:
-
Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Sciences/Biological Sciences or its equivalent.
Required Competencies and Capabilities:
-
Experience:
-
Preferably has 3-5 years of experience in data management.
-
Experience in Stem Cell Transplantation and/or cellular therapy.
-
Experience in Haematology and/or Oncology related jobs.
-
-
Technical Skills:
-
Proficient in word processing applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
-
Statistics skills for data analysis.
-
-
Interpersonal Skills:
-
Strong interpersonal skills.
-
Ability to work effectively as part of a team.
-
-
Critical Thinking:
-
Critical thinking skills for problem-solving and decision-making.
-
-
Learning and Adaptability:
-
Willingness to learn complex medical science concepts and methodologies.
-
Ability to adapt to evolving medical and research environments.
-
-
Self-Motivation:
-
Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.
-