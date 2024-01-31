23527 - Data Manager - Prof. Chng Wee Jo's Lab

A Data Manager position is available immediately in Prof Chng Wee Joo’s research group. The selected candidate is responsible for supporting principal clinical investigators in the field of haematologic malignancies, specifically myeloma, stem cell transplantation, and cellular therapy. The primary focus involves both prospective and retrospective data collection for patients. In addition to direct data management, the position involves active participation in research studies. This includes collecting data from patients enrolled in these studies and maintaining the databases associated with each project. The Data Manager contributes to the overall quality and success of the research initiatives by facilitating smooth data workflows. Furthermore, the role extends to providing necessary data for conference presentations, emphasizing the importance of disseminating research findings to the scientific community. The Data Manager also takes on the responsibility of maintaining up-to-date study status information by submitting essential documents and data to regulatory bodies, such as the Domain Specific Review Board (DSRB) and other relevant registries. You may refer to https://csi.nus.edu.sg/researcher/wee-joo-chng/ for more information on Prof Chng’s research.