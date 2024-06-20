25356 - Research Assistant - A/Prof. Yvonne Tay's Lab

A Research Assistant position is available immediately in the Yvonne Tay team which studies RNA biology in cancers. You may refer to https://csi.nus.edu.sg/researcher/yvonne-tay/ for more information.

Interested applicants should include the following documents in the job application
1.    Curriculum Vitae (CV)
2.    Summary of past research experience
3.    Description of long-term plans
4.    3 referees including their name, contact information (email) and relationship to applicant

Duties & Responsibilities
Research:
•    Carry out assigned experiments under initial guidance and then independently
•    Organize, preserve, and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
•    Record all assigned experiments and results properly and systematically
•    Analyse data and design subsequent experimental workflow
•    Assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students as required

Administrative duties:
•    Assist with lab housekeeping and administrative duties as needed
•    Ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

Qualifications

•    Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in molecular biology, cancer biology, bioinformatics, computational biology, computer science, or related field
•    Interest in pursuing a research career in studying RNA biology in cancer
•    To be a team player with the ability to work collaboratively with other members of the lab.
•    Experience in running projects independently is preferred. 
•    Experience in laboratory management is preferred but not essential.
•    Ability to communicate fluently in written and spoken English
•    Knowledge in cell culture and basic molecular biology techniques (western blotting/ RT-PCR etc)
•    Proficiency/ expertise in data analysis (R or equivalent) 

How to apply: 

Please apply here.

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
20 Jun 2024