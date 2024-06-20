25356 - Research Assistant - A/Prof. Yvonne Tay's Lab

Interested applicants should include the following documents in the job application

1. Curriculum Vitae (CV)

2. Summary of past research experience

3. Description of long-term plans

4. 3 referees including their name, contact information (email) and relationship to applicant

Duties & Responsibilities

Research:

• Carry out assigned experiments under initial guidance and then independently

• Organize, preserve, and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

• Record all assigned experiments and results properly and systematically

• Analyse data and design subsequent experimental workflow

• Assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students as required

Administrative duties:

• Assist with lab housekeeping and administrative duties as needed

• Ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in molecular biology, cancer biology, bioinformatics, computational biology, computer science, or related field

• Interest in pursuing a research career in studying RNA biology in cancer

• To be a team player with the ability to work collaboratively with other members of the lab.

• Experience in running projects independently is preferred.

• Experience in laboratory management is preferred but not essential.

• Ability to communicate fluently in written and spoken English

• Knowledge in cell culture and basic molecular biology techniques (western blotting/ RT-PCR etc)

• Proficiency/ expertise in data analysis (R or equivalent)