25356 - Research Assistant - A/Prof. Yvonne Tay's Lab

A Research Assistant position is available immediately in the Yvonne Tay team which studies RNA biology in cancers. You may refer to https://csi.nus.edu.sg/researcher/yvonne-tay/ for more information.
Interested applicants should include the following documents in the job application
1. Curriculum Vitae (CV)
2. Summary of past research experience
3. Description of long-term plans
4. 3 referees including their name, contact information (email) and relationship to applicant
Duties & Responsibilities
Research:
• Carry out assigned experiments under initial guidance and then independently
• Organize, preserve, and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
• Record all assigned experiments and results properly and systematically
• Analyse data and design subsequent experimental workflow
• Assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students as required
Administrative duties:
• Assist with lab housekeeping and administrative duties as needed
• Ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed
Qualifications
• Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in molecular biology, cancer biology, bioinformatics, computational biology, computer science, or related field
• Interest in pursuing a research career in studying RNA biology in cancer
• To be a team player with the ability to work collaboratively with other members of the lab.
• Experience in running projects independently is preferred.
• Experience in laboratory management is preferred but not essential.
• Ability to communicate fluently in written and spoken English
• Knowledge in cell culture and basic molecular biology techniques (western blotting/ RT-PCR etc)
• Proficiency/ expertise in data analysis (R or equivalent)
