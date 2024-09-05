26175 - Scientific Program Officer

As a Scientific Officer, you will play a pivotal role in managing and supporting a diverse portfolio of research projects and academic events. This multifaceted position involves overseeing project progress, ensuring compliance with grant conditions, and facilitating effective communication across various teams. The role extends to financial administration, HR coordination, programmatic outreach, and graduate program support, requiring a blend of strategic planning, meticulous attention to detail, and robust interpersonal skills. The ideal candidate should have at least a Masters in Life Sciences or a related field and should demonstrate the ability to multitask, work independently, and collaborate effectively within a team. A proactive and results-oriented approach, coupled with excellent writing, reporting, and presentation skills. Preference will be given to candidates with 2 to 3 years of experience in research administrative management and familiarity with SAP/iRIMS systems. Interested candidates should include the following in the job application: CV with 2 references including MSc or PhD Supervisor Earliest availability or notice period Expected salary
Job Duties
Research Grant Administration & Management
- Support the grant application process, including documentation for IRB/DSRB, IACUC, budget adjustment, etc.
- Promote funding strategies for research and academic projects.
- Assist in finding funding opportunities and preparing budgets.
- Provide input for proposal development and budgeting.
- Prepare and track budgets for research grants.
- Maintain organized records of award letters and reports.
- Oversee procurement and claims and ensuring invoices are aligned with project scope.
- Coordinate with Finance and HR on expenditure on manpower matters and staff induction.
Research Program & Project Management
- Collaborate with Principal Investigators to develop and evaluate research themes.
- Facilitate research meetings and document proceedings.
- Ensure research milestones and deliverables are met.
- Maintain policies and procedures for research compliance.
- Assist teams in aligning work plans with grant conditions.
- Generate report and present findings for project communication.
Programmatic Outreach
- Engage with internal and external stakeholders to promote research initiatives and partnerships
- Handle program memberships and bibliometrics reporting.
- Plan research events, workshops, and seminars.
- Manage media relations and publicize research news.
Research Graduate Programme
- Serve as a liaison between research team and graduate schools.
- Administer graduate and fellowship programs.
Please apply here.