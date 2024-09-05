26175 - Scientific Program Officer

As a Scientific Officer, you will play a pivotal role in managing and supporting a diverse portfolio of research projects and academic events. This multifaceted position involves overseeing project progress, ensuring compliance with grant conditions, and facilitating effective communication across various teams. The role extends to financial administration, HR coordination, programmatic outreach, and graduate program support, requiring a blend of strategic planning, meticulous attention to detail, and robust interpersonal skills. The ideal candidate should have at least a Masters in Life Sciences or a related field and should demonstrate the ability to multitask, work independently, and collaborate effectively within a team. A proactive and results-oriented approach, coupled with excellent writing, reporting, and presentation skills. Preference will be given to candidates with 2 to 3 years of experience in research administrative management and familiarity with SAP/iRIMS systems. Interested candidates should include the following in the job application: CV with 2 references including MSc or PhD Supervisor Earliest availability or notice period Expected salary