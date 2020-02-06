Academic Researcher

Hokkaido University Institute for the Advancement of Higher Education (IAHE) invites applications for the position of research fellow.
(1) Work experience at Educational Development field
(2) Communication skills both in Japanese and in English
(3) High interest to Educational Development at Higher Education
(4) Willingness to learn about Educational Development
Contract length: April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Reappointment may be offered for each year, but is limited to a maximum of 5 years from the start date.
For more details: https://www.global.hokudai.ac.jp/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/0129_Researc...
(1) Work related to the Center for Teaching and Learning
(2) Some actions to notify our activities to Japan and abroad
(3) Investigation the latest trends at Higher Education over the world