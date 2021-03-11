Admin Lead, NUS Center for Cancer Research (N2CR)

• Manage and direct N2CR admin team to understand and support operational processes and solutions

• Strategize with Director and co-Lead on N2CR’s future plans and directions

• Manage a portfolio of projects; monitoring progress of the research, ensuring deliverables and milestones are met and timelines stay on track.

• Communicate project status updates to Director and co-Lead to ensure the successful execution of the projects.

• Organise and assist Director to conduct monthly/regular status meetings with ExCo and Theme Leads for each programmatic team.

• Provide expertise to assist in guiding, mentoring and supporting scientific officers assigned to theme programmes as needed, seeking appropriate input and approvals from Faculty Programme Leads, and in strategic alignment with N2CR focus and aims

• Oversight to ensure scientific officers have properly prepared and submitted necessary documents for IRB, IACUC, risk assessments and grant virements as required for assigned projects and that these are systematically tracked

• Identify relevant intellectual property and risks based on reports from scientific officers and Faculty Programme Leads on projects and assist in technology transfer activities from their respective teams

• Liaise with external stakeholders, particularly CSI and NCIS administration, to ensure coherent delivery of N2CR objectives

• Inform the outreach and communications teams of projects’ stakeholders/partners of publications, presentations, inventions, and other forms of intellectual property resulting from projects. Interface with SoM & NUS Comms teams.

• Prepare reports and associated documents for Director and co-Lead, committees, and stakeholders, to communicate status of the thematic programmes and site specific resources or as and when required

• Organise visits of review panels or advisory boards when required under Director’s direction and according to N2CR set KPIs

• Strategically plan with Director N2CR, and track, N2CR budgets to ensure spending is in line with funding guidelines and approvals.

• Interface with scientific officers and Finance Executive/Team to ensure administrative and financial oversight of the projects are aligned with the technical progress.

• Interface with SoM HR team for recruitment and development of E & A staff as well as research track staff