Applications open for collaborative research projects under the Understanding the Impact of Plastic Pollution on Marine Ecosystems in South East Asia (South East Asia Plastics (SEAP)) programme.

The UK funding for this programme is supported by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) through the International Climate Finance (ICF) programme, a UK government commitment to support developing countries to respond to the challenges and opportunities of climate change.

The aim of the programme is to support collaborations between researchers in the UK, Singapore and the wider South East Asian region to increase understanding of the impacts and risks of plastics in marine ecosystems (including mangroves, coral reefs and beaches) and the essential services these ecosystems provide, in order to support the development of mitigation measures.

Where appropriate, projects funded through this call will be considered part of a joint UK–Singapore contribution to the Commonwealth Marine Plastics Research and Innovation Framework, which aims to provide a platform and overarching structure for bringing together governments, industry, researchers and practitioners from across the Commonwealth to work together to tackle this global issue.

Applications are sought from teams comprising researchers from Singapore, the UK and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in South East Asia. NRF will fund the Singaporean component of the successful grants and UK and South East Asian LMIC researchers will receive funding from NERC.

For more information, please go to https://nerc.ukri.org/research/funded/programmes/seap/news/ao-singapore-plastics/