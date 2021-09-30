Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research: Internship Opportunity

For more details, please check the internship announcement.

Background and objective of the internship

APN is an intergovernmental network of 22 member countries in the Asia-Pacific region that promotes global change and sustainability research and continuously works towards bridging the gap between science and policy. APN works closely with researchers, members from academia and policy- and decision-makers in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve its goals.

In addressing complex environmental- and global change-related challenges, APN supports regional research and capacity development programmes and its efforts are concentrated in the field of: climate; biodiversity and ecosystems; land, air, coasts and oceans; water-food-energy nexus, risk and resilience, and human dimensions. As a network that particularly places importance on capacity building among early-careers, the APN Secretariat currently seeks to engage an intern to support the Secretariat in its day-to-day operations especially in terms of knowledge management, scientific affairs, and other areas of operation.

Term of the internship

The internship, in principle, will be based in Kobe, Japan but can be carried out remotely/virtually or a mix of both and could be in a period of two or three months and no more than six months (ideally three months). The specific period and timing is negotiable and will be discussed between the selected intern and APN Secretariat. Applicants must clearly indicate the duration and timing that they are available on the application.

Qualifications/eligibility

The following eligibility criteria must be met by the candidate:

A student of a relevant undergraduate, Master’s or PhD programme, ideally with a scientific background in sustainability science and/or global environmental change or a related field;

Proficient in using Microsoft Excel, Google Spreadsheets and other MS applications;

Strong capability in oral and written English;

Strong organizational skills and high capacity in meeting tight deadlines;

Experience in web content management systems (preferred); and

Experience in writing and editing academic manuscripts in English (preferred);

Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Deputy Head for Knowledge Management, the intern will create, organise, and curate APN’s database information to support knowledge management and dissemination activities of APN in order for knowledge products and project outputs to be properly documented and communicated to all stakeholders. All tasks can be accomplished remotely, although meetings could be arranged in the APN Secretariat office, if necessary.

The assignment may include the following tasks:

Provide desktop-based research support to verify data entry quality and data sources and copyrights;

Review, categorize, and tag new and existing data on project outputs and deliverables using the new APN website;

Support to increasing discoverability of existing metadata by using tools such as CrossRef metadata on existing content;

Support to the dissemination of project outputs by gathering and/or drafting creative content for newsletters and social media;

Contribute to developing a mechanism for monitoring and collecting reach, usage and feedback on APN outputs;

Assist in the updating, compilation and organization of relevant reports, documents and other products related to APN project output reporting and monitoring; and

Contribute to other areas of knowledge management and scientific affairs, as needed.

What APN can offer

The internship offers an opportunity to gain training and working experience with a secretariat of an intergovernmental network and contribute to programmes and activities specifically on project management, knowledge management and web content. Overall, the intern’s role will be vital in promoting APN activities and programmes as well as in increasing access to policy-relevant outputs and information on global change and sustainability.

The expected benefits of the internship include the following:

Experience working in an international office and with members of a secretariat that uses English as official language for communication;

Opportunity to gain skills in rigorous data and knowledge management and web writing;

Opportunity to learn and be up-to-date with key and emerging issues related to global change and sustainability;

Opportunity to be trained on key concepts and practical skills in broader areas of APN’s work;

Opportunity to widen network and liaise with scientists and practitioners in the region;

Internship credit (if required)

Internship arrangements

The intern should work at a minimum of two times a week for a total duration of 15 to 28 hours a week distributed based on APN business hours (9:00 – 17:30, Monday to Friday). Reporting schedule is negotiable and can be agreed upon in consultation with the APN Secretariat.

The internship is an unpaid internship. Commuting allowance may be provided depending on the intern’s registered residence and based on APN regulations.

How to apply

Please submit the following materials by email to [email protected]:

Cover letter including:

Expression of interest and specific areas you wish to be involved in Summary of your main qualifications The time period of your availability Internship requirements of your university, if any Curriculum vitae/Resume Recommendation letter from your university supervisor Copy of official/unofficial transcript (optional) Copy of English proficiency certificate (optional but a plus) Writing sample for a university course in English (optional but a plus)

Deadline for applications: Sunday, 11:59 pm JST, 10 October 2021

For inquiries

Email inquiries should be sent to the APN Secretariat at [email protected] (email inquiry only). When sending an inquiry, please provide information on what area or aspect of the internship you are interested in and when you wish to take up the internship. It usually takes up to one month to process the application/inquiry, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.