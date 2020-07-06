Assistant Professor, Department of Asian and Policy Studies (Ref: AsstProf/APS/0520)

Applicants with a Doctoral Degree in a relevant discipline with a strong record of accomplishment in research or be able to demonstrate strong research potential and research methodology for recent graduates are invited for the academic position in the following areas: (i) public management; (ii) social protection and social policy; (iii) public organisation and leadership; (iv) public organisations and human resource management; (v) strategic communications / public relations; (vi) quantitative methodology. Preferences will be given to candidates with a comparative, pan-Asian geographic focus.
The appointee will participate in activities related to teaching, research, project supervision, curriculum and programme development, together with programme and course management at the undergraduate andpostgraduate levels. He/she is expectedto be an active researcher, able to collaborate with colleagueson research that leads to publications in leading international journals and successfully acquire external research funding. Applicants should provide evidence of past and current research and teaching accomplishments and a statement of teaching and research interests.
Application Forms are obtainable from (a) http://www.eduhk.hk/hro/applyfor.htm; or (b) the Human Resources Office, 3/F, Cho Kwai Chee Foundation Building, The Education University of Hong Kong, 10 Lo Ping Road, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong. The completed Application Form, together with full CV, should be sent to the Human Resources Office by email to hro1@eduhk.hk or by post to the above address. Review of applications will continue until the post is filled.