Assistant Professor, Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Ref: 2201368)

The Department is looking for potential candidates to engage in the areas of music teaching pedagogy / Chinese music. Applicants must possess a relevant doctoral degree and a strong track record in research and teaching experience. Appointee will participate in activities related to teaching, research, knowledge transfer and community service. He/She should be an active researcher with a remarkable publication list and able to obtain research/project funding and produce internationally recognized research and/or creative output. He/She is expected to contribute to curriculum/programme development at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and partake in departmental activities and management.