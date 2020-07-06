Assistant Professor, Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Ref: AsstProf/CCA/0520)

Applicants with a relevant doctoral degree and a strong track record in teaching and research experience are invited for the academic position in the following areas: museum studies/creative industry/art administration/drama and theatre/music performance/cultural studies.
Appointee will participate in activities related to teaching, research, knowledge transfer and community service. He/She is expected to contribute to curriculum/programme development at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and partake in departmental activities and management. He/She should be an active researcher and able to obtain research/project funding and produce internationally recognized research and/or creative output.
Application Forms are obtainable from (a) http://www.eduhk.hk/hro/applyfor.htm; or (b) the Human Resources Office, 3/F, Cho Kwai Chee Foundation Building, The Education University of Hong Kong, 10 Lo Ping Road, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong. The completed Application Form, together with full CV, should be sent to the Human Resources Office by email to [email protected] or by post to the above address. Review of applications will start from 10 June 2020, and will continue until the post is filled. Please quote the reference number of the position in the application and mark “Strictly Confidential – Job Application” on the envelope. Personal data provided by applicants will be used for recruitment and other employment-related purposes. For details of the Personal Information Collection Statement, please refer to http://www.eduhk.hk/jobsopp/index.php?glang=en.