Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction (Ref: AsstProf /C&I/0820)

The Department is looking for academic staff who wish to join a group of committed colleagues focus is on the academic study of curriculum. The Department aspires to be a leading regional centre for the study of curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, innovation and reform - working collaboratively with higher education institutions in Hong Kong, Mainland China and across the region.
Applicants should have a doctoral degree in a related area with a successful record of research and teaching, evidence of plans for future development and capacity to work with schools and education professionals.
Successful candidate(s) will contribute to the growth and development of a Department that plays a central role in the education of teachers; pursues research and development projects that contribute better understanding of schools and the contexts in which they operate; and works with schools and education policy-makers to improve schooling for Hong Kong students.
Application Forms are obtainable from (a) http://www.eduhk.hk/hro/applyfor.htm; or (b) the Human Resources Office, 3/F, Cho Kwai Chee Foundation Building, The Education University of Hong Kong, 10 Lo Ping Road, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong. The completed Application Form, together with full CV, should be sent to the Human Resources Office by email to [email protected] or by post to the above address. Review of applications will start from 11 September 2020, and will continue until the post is filled. Please quote the reference number of the position in the application and mark “Strictly Confidential – Job Application” on the envelope. Personal data provided by applicants will be used for recruitment and other employment-related purposes. For details of the Personal Information Collection Statement, please refer to http://www.eduhk.hk/jobsopp/index.php?glang=en.