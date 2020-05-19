Assistant Professor, Department of Early Childhood Education, EdUHK

The University has an academic/teaching staff strength of about 450 and total student headcount of about 11,000. It has a Graduate School and three Faculties, namely, Faculty of Education and Human Development, Faculty of Humanities, and Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, comprising 16 academic departments, as well as various University-level and Faculty-level research and professional development centres. For more information about the University, please visit http://www.eduhk.hk.

We are looking for suitable candidate(s) to fill the following position(s). If you are excited by the prospect of contributing your expertise to the development of a leading university at the heart of Asia Pacific region and beyond, we would like to hear from you.

Assistant Professor (Ref: AsstProf/ECE/0220)

Department of Early Childhood Education

Faculty of Education and Human Development

The Department of Early Childhood Education is one of the academic departments in the Faculty of Education and Human Development. We aspire to be a leading centre for the study of Early Childhood Education and work extensively with educators, school leaders, policy makers, and scholars from around the world on various school development projects, knowledge transfer and academic exchange activities. The Department has several vacancies at the rank of Assistant Professor in the areas below: Educational Leadership and Administration, Curriculum and Instruction, Special Education in Early Childhood Education

For information on the Department of Early Childhood Education, please visit: http://www.eduhk.hk/ece.