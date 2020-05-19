Assistant Professor, Department of Early Childhood Education, EdUHK

Founded in 1994 and awarded the University title in 2016, The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) is a publicly funded university, dedicated to the advancement of learning and teaching through a diverse offering of academic and research programmes up to doctoral level in teacher education and complementary disciplines, such as the social sciences and humanities.
The University has an academic/teaching staff strength of about 450 and total student headcount of about 11,000. It has a Graduate School and three Faculties, namely, Faculty of Education and Human Development, Faculty of Humanities, and Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, comprising 16 academic departments, as well as various University-level and Faculty-level research and professional development centres. For more information about the University, please visit http://www.eduhk.hk.
Assistant Professor (Ref: AsstProf/ECE/0220)
Department of Early Childhood Education
Faculty of Education and Human Development
The Department of Early Childhood Education is one of the academic departments in the Faculty of Education and Human Development. We aspire to be a leading centre for the study of Early Childhood Education and work extensively with educators, school leaders, policy makers, and scholars from around the world on various school development projects, knowledge transfer and academic exchange activities. The Department has several vacancies at the rank of Assistant Professor in the areas below: Educational Leadership and Administration, Curriculum and Instruction, Special Education in Early Childhood Education
For information on the Department of Early Childhood Education, please visit: http://www.eduhk.hk/ece.
Applicants should have a Doctoral Degree in a relevant area, a strong record of research and teaching, a programmatic plan for future development, and the capacity to work with schools and education professionals. Bilingual competency in English and Chinese and an appreciation of the challenges of working in a multicultural context will be advantageous.
The successful candidate(s) will contribute to the growth and development of the Department perform teaching and education-related activities/duties; assist in designing, implementing, evaluating and co-ordinating course/programmes/curriculum; supervise students in teaching practice and project work; conduct research or other scholarly activities; and work with schools and education policy-makers in improving schooling for all learners.
Review of applications will start from 21 February 2020, and will continue until the posts are filled.
All applications will be treated in strict confidence. Only those who are shortlisted will be contacted. The University reserves the right not to fill the position(s) advertised. Since the incumbent may engage in work relating to students in schools, prospective employee(s) may be requested to undergo Sexual Conviction Record Check operated by the Hong Kong Police.