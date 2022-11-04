Assistant Professor, Department of International Education (Ref: 2200844)

The Department is looking for an emerging scholar at the rank of Assistant Professor in the field of global studies and international education, with a particular focus on teaching and learning in international schools. Candidates with substantial knowledge of and teaching experience in the following domains are particularly encouraged to apply:
- the International Baccalaureate, Cambridge Assessment International Education, and/or the International Primary Curriculum; and
- international education, global studies in education, and education studies.
For information on the Department, please visit: https://www.eduhk.hk/ie/en/.
https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/24319/AsstProf_IE_2200844.pdf