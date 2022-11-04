Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Environmental Studies (Ref: 2201092)

Applications are invited for the academic positions in the area of STEM Education / Science Education / Science disciplines with a high potential to develop in the area of STEM or Science educational research. The appointee is expected to contribute to teaching and curriculum / programme development at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, obtain research funding and conduct research leading to publications in recognized refereed journals. He or she is also required to supervise students’ field experience and internship and contribute to departmental activities and professional services for the community.