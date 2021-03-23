Assistant/Associate Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Development (DDS-Gender and Development Studies)

Faculty Position in Gender and Development Studies (GDS)

Department of Development and Sustainability (DDS)

School of Environment, Resources and Development

Asian Institute of Technology

Rank: Assistant/Associate Professor, depending on qualification and experience.

Location: Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand.

BACKGROUND

The Institute:

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), founded in 1959, is an autonomous, non-profit, international, postgraduate educational institution. The Institute offers degree and non-degree programs in three Schools. AIT promotes technological change and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region through higher education, research and outreach. AIT has become a leading regional postgraduate institution and is actively working with public and private sector partners throughout the region and with some of the top universities in the world. It offers Master and Doctoral degrees, diploma and certificate programs in engineering, science, planning and management, and serves over 1,607 students from various countries across Asia and beyond. Teaching faculty, researchers and students from more than 45 countries form a unique international community on the Institute’s beautifully-landscaped residential campus, situated 42 km north of Bangkok.

GDS Program:

Gender and Development Studies (GDS) is a leading gender and development academic and research center in Asia. As an academic arm of community-based efforts for gender equality and for the advancement of rights and inclusion of women and individuals of all sexual orientation and gender identity expression, GDS aims to be a center of excellence in gender and development studies by integrating gender equality as a key intellectual perspective and ethical concern in sustainable development.

The program since its start in 1997, has produced hundreds of graduates in Asia and beyond who have become gender experts in their home countries, and esteemed professional researchers. Many of the gender experts in the international and national organizations in this region are our graduates. All of our PhD students publish in high impact, peer reviewed journals, as well as many of our master's degree graduates. The program thrives on interdisciplinary collaborative approach to teaching and research and thematic focus of the faculty members range from gender and work, migration, empowerment and political participation, communication, health, gender and technology, LGBTQ rights, environment and climate change, etc. GDS has completed dozens of large research projects in many countries and in cooperation with governments, NGOs, UN agencies, and grassroots organization on gender and migration, women's empowerment and political participation, gender and natural resources management, women and work, etc. GDS also acts as a capacity building center by offering training programs and working with regional universities to development their gender and development research and teaching capacity. The program is the copyrights owner and host institution of a high profile Taylor and Francis journal titled Gender, Technology and Development (GTD), a journal with a CiteScore of 2.16 for 2019.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Independently teach a minimum of 3 to 4 postgraduate courses per year

Collaborate on curriculum development and program administration with faculty colleagues, including development of new relevant course(s) and research programs as necessary

Supervise Master and Doctoral student’s thesis/dissertation research

Conduct own research and publish research results in academic outlets.

Participate in and collaborate on outreach projects that advance gender-responsiveness in development. Assist in the conduct of training/workshop and other capacity building activities conducted by AIT and/or partners

Contribute to the publication and promotion of the GTD journal

Participate in promoting the Program, School and AIT to recruit students.

Perform professional and academic and administrative duties assigned by the School/Institute

QUALIFICATIONS:

Ph.D., with a specialization in a relevant Social Science field such as Gender/Women's Studies; Development Studies; Sociology; Anthropology; Environment and Society studies; Communication; Economics; Political Science; International Relations. Applicants with teaching, research and/or practical experience in gender and development studies, with specialization in any of the following or related areas: environment, politics, technology, globalization, social justice, are encouraged to apply.

Ability to publish in international refereed journals, excellent communication skills and experience in obtaining research grants in international competition are highly desirable.

Relevant experience and competence in teaching and student supervision at graduate level with excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

An interdisciplinary approach and ability to work collaboratively with program and university colleagues in an international setting. The candidate is expected to collaborate closely in one or more areas of SERD such as environment, food, energy, water, urban and natural resources and others.

BENEFITS:

The appointment may be at the rank of an Assistant or Associate Professor, depending on qualifications and experience. The salary offered to the successful candidate is regionally competitive, commensurate with qualifications and experience. Additional benefits include provident fund, air travel for self and direct dependents, settlement grant, education subsidy for dependent children, and medical benefits according to the provisions in the Institute’s policy and procedure. It is also possible to earn an additional income by carrying out consultancy services as provisioned in the Institute’s policy and procedure.

The application deadline is on the 30th April 2021. Review of applications will begin immediately after the deadline and will continue until the position is filled. The selected candidate is expected to join the Institute in January 2022.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristics protected by law.

Please send in a letter of application including (1) curriculum vitae, (2) copies of at least five selected publications, (3) one-page professional statement describing goals and aspirations and (4) names and addresses of three referees to the following address:

The Dean

School of Environment, Resources and Development

Asian Institute of Technology

P.O. Box 4, Klong Luang, Pathum Thani 12120, Thailand

Tel: +66-2524-6074

Fax: +66-2524-6071

E-mail: [email protected]